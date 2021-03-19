Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 Epic Quest: How to tame a Boar

One of the epic quests in Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 requires players to tame a boar.

Apart from killing boars and harvesting dropped resources to craft weapons or items in Fortnite Season 6, players can also tame these animals. Tamed animals accompany the player throughout the course of the match, while also defending them by fighting enemies.

Overall, these animals can be extremely useful in Fortnite and can be crucial in certain scenarios. However, taming a boar in Fortnite Season 6 can be a tricky task, as untamed animals start attacking anyone that tries to get close to them.

Nevertheless, there are a few ways by which players can earn the trust of boars and tame them in Fortnite Season 6.

Taming Boars in Fortnite Season 6

There are two possible methods for players to get close to boars without triggering aggressive behavior from the animals. Players can either try to distract these animals with food items, or they can craft the Hunter's Cloak, which will allow the player to move close to the boars without getting detected.

fortnite really got me out here killing two chickens to craft a cape so i can tame a boar — Treyp. (@Treyp_eh) March 17, 2021

Once the player has managed to reach within a certain radius of the boar, they will be presented with an option to tame the animal. Pressing the designated hotkey will result in the animal getting tamed by the player in Fortnite Season 6, thereby completing the week two epic quest.

Additionally, the tamed animal will follow the player everywhere across the map, as well as fight against enemies whenever required.

The addition of animals in Fortnite Season 6, along with the feature of crafting weapons and items, is extremely innovative for the battle royale game. However, what impact these features will have in the long run remains to be seen.

After all, it is just the beginning of a season in Fortnite and Epic Games has massive plans ahead for Season 6. Having said that, players are highly advised to always tame an animal in Fortnite Season 6.

Apart from the concept of having an animal companion in the game, these tamed animals also come in extremely handy while fighting enemies within a close range. Considering that boars are arguably the easiest to tame in Fortnite Season 6, players are advised to try and tame boars over wolves.