Fortnite Season 6: How to get a free pickaxe and weapon wrap - PlayStation Plus celebration pack

The Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is available for free to PS Plus subscribers and contains four assorted in-game rewards.

The PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for Fortnite is only available to players who have an existing subscription to the PS Plus service. Additionally, this pack is available to players on both the PS4 as well as the PS5.

This pack provides players with various exclusive in-game items, including an emoticon as well as a new weapon wrap. Claiming the pack in the PlayStation store is fairly easy on the PS5 as well as the PS4.

Players will simply need to locate the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack under the Fortnite page in the store. Once the player has located the pack, they simply need to click on the "Free" button to add the pack to their PlayStation libraries.

PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack in Fortnite Season 6

The PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for Fortnite Season 6 has four unique items for PS Plus subscribers to claim for free. These items include:

The Cobalt Overdrive weapon wrap;

The Synaptic Hatchets pickaxe;

The Last Round emoticon; and

A Banner Icon depicting the Last Round emoticon.

In order to collect all four of these items in Fortnite Season 6, it is extremely important for players to own an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Considering that this pack is restricted to a specific platform, it is obvious that not every Fortnite player will be able to grab these unique in-game items.

Given that this pack will only be available for a limited period, PlayStation players are advised to grab it at the earliest. Not only does this pack feature certain exclusive in-game items, but being platform-restricted makes its content even more lucrative for any Fortnite fan.

Having said that, the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack in Fortnite Season 6 is an added incentive for players, especially after a plethora of new content was introduced to the game this new season.