Fortnite Season 6: How to Investigate an anomaly near Catty Corner

One of the challenges from the latest set of challenges that players need to complete in Fortnite Season 6 requires the player to investigate an anomaly located near the Catty Corner.

While this challenge might sound fairly simple to Fortnite players, trying to locate the anomaly near Catty Corner can be extremely tricky. This anomaly can be found located inside the secret TNTINA Vault. The secret vault can be found towards the south-east of Catty Corner. Here's an image depicting the exact location of the vault.

The TNTINA Vault's location near Catty Corner (Image via Epic Games)

However, reaching the target location won't be enough for players as the TNTINA Vault appears to be closed. In order to access the vault and investigate the anomaly near Catty Corner, players will need to cause an explosion near the vault's opening using the "BOOM" marked cylinders.

Here is a detailed rundown of how players can investigate the anomaly near Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 6.

Investigate Anomaly near Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 6

Once the player has reached the target location, they will need to follow a series of steps to clear the TNTINA Vault opening and investigate the anomaly in Fortnite Season 6. The steps are:

Players will need to pick up one of the multiple "BOOM" marked cylinders that can be found lying around on the floor near the vault.

Next, the player needs to head over to the vault and drop the cylinder near its opening.

Before moving further, players are advised to move as far away from the cylinder as possible before they set it on fire with bullets. This will allow them to avoid taking any form of damage from the eruption.

Once the cylinder erupts near the opening of the TNTINA Vault, players will be able to see that a portion of the vault's gate has opened. Although the player cannot enter through the opening, they will be able to interact with the anomaly located inside the vault and complete their challenge.

Following these simple tricks will allow players to investigate the anomaly located near Catty Corner in Fortnite Season 6 as well as earn XP for completing the challenge.