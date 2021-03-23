Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 Challenge: Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park

Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 offers new challenges. One of the challenges is to obtain samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row. This article is a guide on how to obtain them the fastest way.

The easiest way to get these samples is by obtaining them from Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake, since their samples are next to each other. The best method is to just grab two, restart, and then on the next fall retrieve the next two.

WAIT THE CHALLENGES ARE OUT? — Adxct - Fortnite News & Leaks (@AdxctLeaksNews) March 23, 2021

Doing fortnite challenges some guy was already there with a gun I already grabbed it but he didn't finish killing me thinking I didn't do it yet he let me get it danced with me then left me alone



Be more like that guy please 🙂 — bojake horseman 🐴🎮 (@Horsey_Jake_) March 23, 2021

Players will accomplish the challenge the fastest by using the starting locations from the battle bus. Players who just want to get through challenges and don't want to go for Victory Royales will do just fine using this method.

Fortnite Season 6 Challenge: Pleasant Park

Image via Comrad3s

The first drop is in Pleasant Park, to the Southwest. It will be in a large house and players can just glide down whichever way they want. Players should make their way to the main floor in the living room of the house. Behind a couch is a bookcase, and the sample is in the bookcase.

Image via HarryNinetyFour

The next sample is down the street to the north of Pleasant Park. Players should make their way there quickly and go to a dark and spooky house. Inside, there will be a living room with green carpet and couches. Behind a couch is a bookcase. The sample is in the bookcase.

Fortnite Season 6 Challenge: Lazy Lake

Image via Comrad3s

The first drop is in Lazy Lake, to the Southwest. If players head directly to the house with the pool, they can use the momentum of the fall to slide right into the basement of the house, where the parking lot is. Inside of that parking lot, players should head towards the stairs, next to the stairs is a bookcase. The sample is in the bookcase.

Image via Comrad3s

To reach the second location, players only need to run up the stairs and out of the house. Slightly northwest of the house is a convenience store that looks like 7-11. Go inside and in the corner of the room is a magazine stand. The sample is in the magazine stand.

