Fortnite Season 6: Fastest way to reach Champions League in Arena

Fortnite Season 6’s Arena mode brings new levels of competition due to the removal of several regular weapons and the addition of new items. Here are the steps to reach the Championship League.

Players can play Fortnite Season 6 on Arena mode to play with players of increasing skill and climb their way through the leagues. This mode allows players to play in professional settings where the matchmaking is dependent on the player's league. With this system, players meet and play with other players of similar skills using their division and number of hype points.

Lmfao they do that so people in Champions League can't just stay in Champions league they do that every season so people can grind back into the meta of Fortnite in arena — Phoenix ;) (@PhoenixScarredd) March 16, 2021

In the early stages of the game, the best tactic is to pick a starting point and drop there for all games. The players will need to discover all of the default ammo spots in that area so they can win spawn fights. It is best to pick a place that is not as popular so that early game is primarily preparation for fights.

There are no snipers, so players don't have to worry about being shot by someone killing people who are fleeing the storm. Players should take advantage of this and use an AR while staying near the edge of the circle is a good way to kill anyone coming out of the storm. This is also the safest way to follow the circle.

When facing an opponent that will be impossible for you to win, run away and move to the closest nearby player. These two will fight each other, leaving room to escape. When playing from a distance, players can kill the stronger players from afar.

It's best to play the game and learn as you go, and if that fails, these tips will keep players alive as they develop into real pros.

Players need to watch their points when moving through Fortnite Season 6’s Arena mode

In order to reach Fortnite Season 6’s Champions League, players need 16,000 points, and as leagues progress through, the other players get better.

Players progressing through the leagues will lose some games and play poorly from time to time. One thing any player should remember is that it is a slow grind. Players only need to play more good games than bad to make it to Fortnite Season 6’s Champions League

