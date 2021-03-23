Fortnite Season 6: Reddit user exposes a game-breaking storm bug

Fortnite Season 6 has added a new feature that makes it extremely difficult for players to see through the storm, as has been pointed out by a Reddit user.

A user named “Kirbyroth” posted a meme on Reddit praising the new features of Fortnite but also pointing out the problem with the storm. An image of a chicken and two primal weapons is shown in the meme, praising the novelty of the features. The storm is represented by one pink-purple square.

The issue that many players are having with Fortnite Season 6 is that the storm has become incredibly hard to see through. In every season prior to this one, getting into the storm was no problem. They would take some damage, but players could still engage in a fight in the storm. With Fortnite Season 6, that’s not the case, as a bright pink-purple fog will block the players’ view immediately.

IF FORTNITE DOES REMOVE STORM FOG IM QUITTING I ALWAYS DIE TO IT BECAUSE IM BLIND IN THE STORM — Call Me ʇɐɔǝɔɐds (@SpaceCatGaming1) March 20, 2021

Some users have taken to Twitter to complain about the new fog as well. Enough to raise the issue, but not enough to cause a change.

Related: Fortnite: The most tryhard skin combos in Season 6

The Reddit comments section are also filled with players who do not appreciate the storm's new Fortnite Season 6 update. Although this new feature was debated as being a bug, this storm fog feature is too considerable to be a bug.

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

Hopefully, Epic Games listens to their players and changes the storm back to what it was before.

Related: Fortnite Season 6: New XP glitches grant 12,500 XP every game, here is how

The storm isn’t the only thing players want to be returned to Fortnite Season 6

Many players are still angry that they have lost their snipers, SMGs, and regular ARs. Fortnite Season 6 has updated their weapon system to fit more in line with the theme, but ARs and SMGs are back in a different form. The only thing needed to complete the weapons meta is some kind of hunting sniper rifle.

How to fix fortnite ( I know epic won’t listen it’s just my opinion :)

*Remove makeshift weapons

*Unvault some snipers

*Vault the new drum shotgun

*Do better with the storyline

*Bring back campfires, traps, and launch pads

*Do better with the map, it’s too big — Plazmic2x (@plazmic2x) March 22, 2021

Perhaps Epic Games removed these features because of an issue with trick shots, or perhaps it’s just a matter of the season. For now, players can either adapt, or they can email Epic directly and hope for the best.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 teasers suggest that a Rambo skin could be underway, here is why