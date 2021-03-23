Fortnite: The most tryhard skin combos in Season 6

Fortnite, at times, can become toxic, and the community at large seems to hate “sweats” in particular. The term has been used largely by the game’s streamers to talk about players who use complex strategies to take down opposing players, even when they are hardly a threat.

“Sweat” means that during a fight, players were trying so hard to be flashy that they are now literally sweating. These players usually play games while wearing tryhard skins and cosmetics.

I agree times have changed a lot, I sometimes go back and look at old clips. 🥺 — Jaden Coyer (@JadenCoyer) March 22, 2021

While sweats have a bad reputation, according to the Fortnite community, the only thing worse than them is tryhard skins. It's time to take a sweaty dive into the world of tryhard skin combos and see which ones are the sweatiest.

Fortnite Season 5 was finally a game that anyone could have fun playing. But now with Season 6, it seems to have returned to being a game only for tryhards. This is so disappointing. — Princess of Nothing (@CassieSometimes) March 19, 2021

Best tryhard skin combos to try in Fortnite Season 6

#1 - Superhero skins and the star wind pickaxe

These skins are probably the best added to the game. The customization levels are unbelievable, and the color looks so rich and vibrant, giving off an all-round good feel.

What to expect from tonights shop!



- The Superhero Skins will leave!



- The Tron Set SHOULD be available!



- Some of the St Patrick's Day Skins (maybe all) will be available!



- All of the Icon Series Skins will leave!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/gTP7qYM5Mn — New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 15, 2021

Despite the positives, sweats love using these skins. Those who run into opponents wearing this skin should be prepared to have a build-off, as retreat will be next to impossible.

#2 - Travis Scott and the Harley hitter

Ever since the virtual concert on Fortnite blew up, the Travis Scott skin has been used to the point where it has become a staple tryhard skin for players.

Thank you to everyone who attended and created content around the Travis Scott event!



Over 27.7 million unique players in-game participated live 45.8 million times across the five events to create a truly Astronomical experience. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/LSH0pLmGOS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 27, 2020

The skin is usually paired with the Harley Hitter, and sweats absolutely love using it. Despite it having a cooler terminator version, tryhards like sticking to the original.

#3 - Lovely and the studded axe

Added just a few weeks ago during Valentine's week, the skin's bright colors make it look eccentric in some ways.

New "Lovely" skin! You can win this skin in a Japanese Switch tournament!



Right now, the tournament is only announced for Japan, but it will probably be a worldwide tournament. pic.twitter.com/8wex43xLyP — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 28, 2021

However, out of nowhere, the skin, for some reason, became a staple for tryhards post Valentine's week and has remained so. Professional Fortnite player Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is currently using this as his main skin, so perhaps the tryhards want to follow suit.

#4 - Midas with the gold token back bling and the Harley hitter

Despite Midas being a part of the Chapter 2 Season 2 Fortnite Battle Pass, the skin is still prevalent today. Professional Fortnite player Martin Foss "MrSavage" Anderson still uses it as his primary, which has propelled it towards such mass popularity.

The skin has many edit styles, and while all of them are tryhards, the entire gold version stands out like a sore thumb.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.