Fortnite Season 6: How to eliminate opponents by hiring all NPCs

Recruiting NPC's in Fortnite Season 6 is an excellent way to add extra firepower to the team. They are good bullet sponges and deal reasonably high amounts of damage.

Despite not being able to heal, hiring NPC's is a good way to win.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

However, one or two NPC's may not be enough to actually help win a game as the AI is rudimentary and actual players will be able to work around the strategy.

But what if players could hire not one or two but rather nine NPC's to help in Fortnite Season 6? One content creator has figured it out.

How to hire nine NPC's in Fortnite Season 6?

A YouTuber, By Post, has figured out a way to hire all NPC's in Fortnite Season 6. Suffice to say, the results were terrific.

To start, players need to team up and drop in specific locations individually to secure these NPC's. It may not be as simple as it sounds, as they will be dropping alone into three different starting points.

[UPDATED] Season 6 NPC locations pic.twitter.com/oo4VrVLSzC — MLL (@meetlootllama) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Each player will have to hire three NPC's per head to maximize time usage before the circle starts to close in. Gamers must consider practicing each of the starting drop points as a team to memorize each NPC's exact location.

Each of the three squadmates will have to begin at these primary locations, hiring NPC's along the way and regrouping at a common site on the map. They must keep in mind that depending on how the circle closes, the rendezvous point may vary.

They can consider using the newly-added Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 6 for a speed boost if needed

Meet the NPC's

The first group of three NPC's is Lara Croft, Stage Slayer, and Crustina, located at Stealthy Stronghold, FN Radio, and Pizza Pit.

Players should start by dropping at the last site, head to FN Radio, and finally towards Stealthy Stronghold. Depending on how the circle closes, players can also go vice versa.

We hot drop just to get,

some 'za at Pizza Pit - thats a-Fortnite!



Happy #NationalPizzaDay 🍕 pic.twitter.com/SQ09sMQ2Fv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 9, 2021

The second group of NPC's is Deadfire, Cluck, and Gutbomb, located at Sheriff's Office, Primal Pond, and Durr Burger.

Advertisement

Players can start at either at Sheriff's Office or Durr Burger. However, starting at the former will allow them to recruit two NPC's before pushing on to the third.

The sheriff is back to clean up Tilted Town 🤠



Grab the Deadfire Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/vcwAEJ1HBr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 7, 2019

The third group of NPC's is Power Chord, Bandolette, and Big Chuggus, located at Apres Ski, Flushed Factory, and Shanty Town. Players can again drop at the second site to start from and either move word towards Shanty Town or Apres Ski, or vice versa.

Each NPC will cost 95 gold bars to hire. Players should consider using vehicles, shockwave grenades, and even chickens, added into Fortnite Season 6, for maximum mobility.

The Shockwave Grenade is the new item dropping into Battle Royale.



It launches players great distances without inflicting fall damage. The blast is so strong, you can launch players through structures! pic.twitter.com/WePukieaqc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 28, 2018

Pros and Cons

Here's a look at the pros and Cons of hiring nine NPC's in Fortnite Season 6.

Pros

Advertisement

NPCs can teleport for quick rotation if players go out of range while using vehicles

They are good bullet sponges and deal decent damage

Overwhelming firepower in large numbers

Cons

NPCs will randomly destroy objects for material, including cars that players have just used, which may result in taking damage from the explosion

They may scatter during rotations without vehicles

NPCs can die after taking too much damage as they do not heal

Readers can watch the full video here for a better understanding:

Also read: "The world of Fortnite is the main character": Donald Mustard explains the storyline for Fortnite Season 6