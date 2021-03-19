How to maximize mobility on the map in Fortnite Season 6

Mobility is a very important factor in Fortnite Season 6. It's not just season 6, mobility stands to be one of the most important factors in every battle royale game ever. No one wants to be a sitting duck in a survival game. Standing still or moving slowly in such games is equivalent to being a target dummy for other players.

Epic Games took mobility up a notch in Fortnite Season 6. Not only have these methods made the game faster in general, they've given players more options to navigate quickly around the map in Fortnite Season 6.

Moving effectively in Fortnite Season 6

#1 Chickens

The era of chickens is now here. These birds are an important asset in Fortnite Season 6. Chickens can help players glide around the map, although for very short distances. Chickens aren't flightless birds exactly, they can fly over very short distances, a detail that Epic Games has managed to add to these birds in the game. However, coupling them with the portals on the Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 6 can yield very interesting results.

#2 Spire Guardians

Spire Guardians don't assist with mobility, but they have something which does. Spire Guardians are hostile NPCs and huge bullet sponges. It does take a good deal of hits to kill these NPCs. Upon being defeated, they drop a black orb known as the Guardian Orb which increases the jump height of the players. Tapping the jump key thrice can help players break into a glide. Players can take the Guardian Orb to the Spire and place it on specific portals that will grant them the Spire Jump Boots in Fortnite Season 6, which increases player mobility in Fortnite Season 6.

#3 Shockwave Grenade

Shockwave Grenade is an age-old favorite when it comes to moving around the map. Players can throw a shockwave grenade at their feet which knocks players to a certain distance in Fortnite. This feature has been available for a while now and is probably one of the best methods to get out of a sticky situation in the game.

#4 Vehicles

This is probably one of the most boring ways to move in the game. However, when stuck outside the circle and the storm readily approaching, a good old car can potentially act as a life saver, especially in such situations. The only drawback is that vehicles need to be refueled. Other than that, vehicles can come in pretty handy when it comes to moving around the map.