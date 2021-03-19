Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 glitches you need to try before they are patched

Fortnite Season 6 dropped a few days ago, and already, a YouTube content creator who goes by the name of Glitch King is finding some juicy glitches to exploit. While the majority are mostly cosmetic, a few can provide an in-game advantage in situational encounters, and some can even help players speed up a few quests.

Epic Games will undoubtedly patch all of these glitches in Fortnite Season 6 sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, here are a few for players to try out before they get patched.

Five best Fortnite Season 6 glitches for players to try before they get patched

#5 - Suntan Speciliast quest XP glitch

In Fortnite Season 6, players can interact with NPCs for quests, crafting material, and even the occasional legendary item drop. To start this quest, gamers must talk to Suntan Specialist, located in Sweaty Sands.

After talking to him, they can select start to begin. Suntan Specialist will ask players to travel a total distance of 25,000 meters in-game. Here's where the glitch comes in to speed things up.

Players can either opt to do it the old fashion way and swim around the map or finish it quicker by going into the water on spawn island. They can simply stay in the water, before the battle bus lifts off, and presto, a significant distance should be covered immediately.

Gamers can repeat as needed to complete the quest for 12,500 experience points.

#4 - Invisible weapons glitch

To trigger this glitch, players have to equip the piece of gear and hide it inside the stash. Once inside, they have to switch to another weapon and exit.

The invisible weapons glitch in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/Glitch King)

When players switch back to the previous weapon equipped when they entered, it should be invisible. This glitch should work with the harvesting tool as well.

#3 - Instant death glitch

With the addition of The Spire in Fortnite Season 6, players not only have to worry about the Spire Assassin but instant death as well.

Walking into a certain part of The Spire can result in instant death (Image Via YouTube/Glitch King)

Walking into the southern wall of The Spire results in instant death. While it's not likely to happen unless intentionally done, players hiding in this spot could potentially get an instant death if they stray too close to the foundation of The Spire.

#2 - Invisible chicken glitch

One of the funniest glitches in Fortnite Season 6 has to be the invisible chicken. To start it, gamers have to find a chicken and hide inside a stash while grabbing the chicken at the same time.

Every player needs an invisible chicken in Fortnite Season 6 (Image Via YouTube/Glitch King)

They can then get out of the stash and repeat the process. Only this time, players have to remember to switch weapons before leaving the stash. If done correctly, they will have an invisible flying chicken.

#1 - Better than a glider

Just north of Pleasant Parks, players can find a tower, and on the top of it, they can activate a speed booster to traverse the map. This is not exactly a glitch, but if done while holding a chicken, gamers can travel much further than before.

While this is most definitely not a glitch, Epic might nerf it in the foreseeable future.

Readers can watch the whole video here:

