What are the new crafting recipes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Epic Games has finally introduced a brand new crafting system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, much to the community's delight.

Like the crafting system in other multiplayer survival games such as Valheim, this new system in Fortnite allows players to use materials to upgrade weapons. This makes a lot of sense for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, given its theme.

Players could already destroy objects to collect wood, brick, or metal to build fortifications. The system now allows players to improve weapons and items found around the map, thereby adding new dynamics to the game.

While chests are a great source of top-tier weapons and items, players can now craft their own instead of searching for chests.

Materials used for crafting can be found all around the map and can even be provided by various NPCs. Upgrading the weapons early in the game is a sure way to secure a decent loadout before moving towards the center.

A good spot to collect mechanical parts to upgrade weapons is west of Dirty Docks. Players will find a scrapyard filled with used cars just waiting to be broken down for parts. The NPC located at this location may randomly gift players with a legendary tier gun as well. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is turning out to be quite eventful.

How to craft Primal and Classic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Click on the "I" key to bring up the inventory and select the crafting option to the right. There are two ways in which makeshift weapons can be upgraded in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The Primal Way

With the introduction of animals in the game, players can now collect animal bones to craft weapons after defeating the wild creatures.

Classy all the way

Players can collect mechanical parts to upgrade weapons to give them that old-school look and feel.

While Primal and Classic weapons are the two main categories, players can also craft other helpful items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

The following are a few new crafting recipes players can try out in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6:

Hunter's Clock: Meat x 1, Bones x 2 (The clock will prevent wild animals from attacking you on sight)

Primal Flame Bow: Primal Bow x 1, Gas Canister x 1, or Firefly Jar x 1 (trees can be set on fire with this weapon)

Primal Stink Bow: Primal Bow x 1, Stink Sac x 1 or Stink Fish x 3 (leaves behind a toxic cloud)

Mechanical Explosive Bow: Mechanical Bow x 1, Grenade x 6 (releases cluster grenades on impact)

Mechanical Shockwave Weapons: Mechanical Bow x1, Shockwave Grenade x 2 (sends opponents and players flying on impact)

The following video better illustrates the mechanics of the crafting system in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: