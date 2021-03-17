SypherPK shows the best spot to land in Fortnite Season 6

With Fortnite Season 6 in full swing, resident Fortnite content creator SypherPK discovered an overpowered landing spot to exploit during the early game.

According to SypherPK, the scrapyard is the best spot to land in Fortnite Season 6. While the spot is relatively quiet now, this is expected to change as more players start dropping in on the location to gather craftable material quickly.

The crafting system introduced to Fortnite Season 6 allows players to upgrade common items to more powerful variants. Securing an early game advantage could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

This article will discuss how to acquire metal and mechanical parts swiftly from this drop site.

Best spot to land in Fortnite Season 6

A little west of Dirty Docks, near a road intersection, players can find a scrapyard with everything needed to gear up quickly. Specifically, this location is filled with old cars that can be broken down to acquire metal parts.

With the introduction of the new crafting system, breaking down used cars will allow players to collect metal and mechanical parts, which can be used to upgrade items.

Instead of depending on chests for good weapons, players can now utilize these mechanical parts to upgrade a common weapon to top-tier equipment.

SypherPK upgrades his weapons using the crafting system (Image Via YoutTube/SypherPK)

An easy way to collect the crafting material is to build floors underneath the cars. This will immediately break down the scrap cars and allow for a faster collection.

Another bonus perk about landing at this scrapyard is the NPC. Players can speak to Dummy and may even be lucky enough to get a legendary tier weapon.

NPC at this location may drop Legendary weapons (Image Via YoutTube/SypherPK)

Coincidentally, the collection of mechanical parts is also a week 1 challenge in Fortnite Season 6. Players can get an easy 24,000 experience points after completing this challenge.

Three new points of interest can be explored for those looking for more adventure in-game - Bony Burbs, The Spire, and Colossal Crops. Players must be cautious as a powerful NPC protects the Spire. It may be difficult to defeat early in the game.