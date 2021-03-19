Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is turning out to be quite the rollercoaster ride when it comes to skins and other cosmetics. Epic Games recently released a whole new skin for Peely, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.

From a happy-go-lucky banana to commanding Rome's legions, Peely seems to be doing it all. However, the tease for the skin was showcased much before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, but nothing was confirmed.

The gladiator version of Peely was spotted in the poster that advertised the Sica skin. Fans had also spotted gladiator Peely in-game, but without confirmation, were left scratching their heads.

Furthermore, when Epic dropped the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer, it showed poor Peely on the receiving end of a Hadoken by Ryu, which supposedly turned him into a nutritious banana smoothie.

However, by popular demand, Peely is back. With realities shifting in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, it seems as if Potassius Peels has become the latest symbol of Rome's legacy in one of them.

How to get the new Gladiator Peely skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The new skin is called Potassius Peels, and its grandeur is only increased when players equip the Cape of Potassius that goes along with it. To accompany the new skin, a harvesting tool called the Gladius of Potassius is also available for purchase.

Potassius Peels, Cape of Potassius, and Gladius of Potassius cost, 1,200, 1,200 and 500 V-bucks.

Relive the glory of the Roman Empire with the Potassius Peels skin (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The perfect red cape to go along with the skin (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Sharp enough to slice any fruit (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Why does the new Gladiator Peely Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 matter?

After the first teaser dropped for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, many fans were upset after Neymar Jr's skin was rumored to be added into the game. They felt that Fortnite was losing its originality by doing excessive collaborations and tie-ups.

Dont give anything about this skins :/ just want more cool original Fortnite skins :( — EnjoyUr_Life (@Dikmbatwiterji1) March 13, 2021

The Gladiator Peely skin in Fortnite is a testament to Epic's resolve to keep making original content. The new skin is truly a fresh breath of air amidst the introduction of DC-themed skins like Armored Batman and Harley Quinn via the official collaboration.