Fortnite Season 6 kills Peely the "Banana" and turns him into a smoothie

In a series of unfortunate incidents during Fortnite Season 6, a happy Peely was on the receiving end of a Hadoken by Ryu, which turned him into a banana smoothie.

The live event for Fortnite Season 6 was nothing short of spectacular. Jonesy managed to get in touch with the leader of The Seven, The Foundation. The Foundation managed to stabilize the Zero Point but not before sealing himself inside it.

As per the events leading up to Fortnite Season 6, Agent Jonesy is currently stuck in the loop.

Is Peely really dead in Fortnite Season 6?

The entire world mourned Peely's demise. Many people around the world couldn't bear the sight of Jonesy covered in Peely's remains as he rushed to stabilize the Zero Point. However, it hasn't been revealed if Peely is dead.

Given that Fortnite island is in a loop, it's highly unlikely that he died. The island resets every 22 minutes, so Peely was probably revived at the very beginning of the next loop.

This wasn't the first instance of Peely dying in Fortnite. This is probably the fourth time he's taken a trip to the underworld. Back in Chapter 1 Season 9, Peely was turned into a smoothie, in Chapter 2 Season 1 he turned into a zombie. He also met his demise in Chapter 2 Season 3. By the looks of it, Peely likes dying.

Despite him dying so many times, Peely is stuck in the loop. Like every other character stuck in the loop, he's immortal. Although the chances of Peely's return in Fortnite Season 6 are bleak, no one really knows how it will all pan out. Even one of the members of The Seven is on the island and stuck in the loop.

Having Peely return to the island will be great for the Fortnite community. It'll stop the world from mourning the gun-toting banana.

Fortnite conspiracy theorists believe Peely is a version of Jonesy himself, and when Jonesy saw Peely explode, he saw himself explode.

With the help of the loop, Peely is alive and well in Fortnite Season 6. He probably won't be seen on Fortnite island for a while but he's definitely going to make a return at some point.