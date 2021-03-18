Fortnite Season 6 may see Midas and Meowscles return to the storyline, thanks to the Zero Point

The Zero Point live event in Fortnite Season 6 saw many characters getting wiped out. However, since everything on Fortnite island is in the loop, there's a high chance that most of them might return.

Although there's no compelling evidence that Meowscles might return, there's enough evidence to back the apparent return of Midas in Fortnite Season 6. Female Midas is already in the game, so having Midas return this season would be a cherry on the cake.

Will Meowscles and Midas return in Fortnite Season 6?

During the live event for Fortnite Season 6, Meowscles was seen trying to battle it out with the Predator. Although he did manage to land one punch, the Predator wasn't happy with it and went on to target him. Whether Meowscles was knocked out, or if he lived to tell the tale, isn't really known.

When it comes to Midas though, his return has been foreshadowed in the teasers themselves. In the final teaser for Fortnite Season 6 which Epic Games released, an image of a pair of boots was seen. Although most people would like to believe it's Agent Jones, it isn't apparently so.

Some people in the Fortnite community would like to believe that the boots belong to Midas, thus speculating his return.

Image via Epic Games

Further evidence of his return can be found in the game. There are posters saying "Shadow Wants You," which can be seen plastered on a few buildings in the game itself. Those who've been playing Fortnite for a while will understand that Shadow, along with A.L.T.E.R., were a spy organization in the game. After the Device live event, it was believed that Midas was working undercover for Shadow. Seeing these posters back in the game could hint at Midas returning.

Midas seemingly died in Fortnite Season 3 only to make a return as Shadow Midas in Season 4. Since Midas has been seen in every even numbered season in Fortnite, there's a strong feeling that Midas may return in Fortnite Season 6.

Someone in my stream made me aware of the Fortnite Meowscles skin...I - pic.twitter.com/96hN05bWgH — Abe's Babes (@AbeLukeRod) March 14, 2021

And not just Midas, every single character present in Season 5 might return in Fortnite Season 6, thanks to the loop. The loop in Fortnite island works in such a way that the players on the island don't really die. They're only reset once time resets on the island, which is every 22 minutes. This feature doesn't let the characters die, nor does it let them retain their memories.

The Zero Point has been stabilized for now by The Foundation, who happens to be the leader of The Seven. Agent Jonesy is also stuck in the loop, and in all probability the theme of Fortnite Season 6 might revolve around the characters escaping the loop.