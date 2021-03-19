Fortnite star Ninja asks wife Jessica to leave room while he plays; it doesn't seem to go well

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is probably one of the most popular content creators in the world. However, a recent incident once again proved that maintaining a proper family life can get tricky at times, even for such famous personalities.

While playing League of Legends on stream, Ninja's wife Jessica Blevins walked into the room, probably to say hi. Although she greeted him rather sweetly, her partner asked Jessica to leave him for the time being because he was caught up with his game.

The interaction didn't go well on stream because Jessica walked off, without another word. The sound of the door being slammed was heard a few moments later.

Ninja did go on to clarify that he wasn't mad at her. On the contrary, he was just invested in the game.

"Hi babe, not now, please. Come back after this game. I'm tilted. I've been talking about, the whole time. You know. I'm losing my mind. I'm not mad at you. I'm mad at the world."

How does streaming affect the personal lives of streamers like Ninja?

Although this is something very subjective and can vary from person to person, gaming as a whole can be challenging. Streamers like Ninja are professionals and are often very invested in the games they play while broadcasting.

Since everything happens at a breakneck pace in online games, people often find it difficult to pay attention to other things and situations while gaming. Although Ninja may have come off as slightly rude in the conversation with Jessica, sometimes, gaming can get to the best of people, even professional gamers and streamers.

A section of the internet felt that the Fortnite icon might have pushed the line a bit, and tat he could have been more polite while asking to be left alone. Then again, that's their personal matter, and netizens technically shouldn't be commenting on affairs which concern Ninja and Jessica.

The streamer then added:

"This is what League has done to me. New YouTube video, League of Legends ruined my marriage."

Ninja might have drawn a laugh out of the situation. And if it's a joke, then probably, he will survive. However, if Jessica did take offense, the 29-year-old would do well to remember the age-old proverb:

"Hell hath no fury than a woman scorned."