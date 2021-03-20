Fortnite Season 6: Game-breaking 'Chicken glitch' sends player flying across the map

Along with the usual leaks, rumors, and larger-than-life fan theories, players have been finding numerous glitches and exploits in-game since Fortnite Season 6 was released. The latest exploit discovered is being called the 'Chicken glitch.'

There's a new glitch in fortnite that will more than likely get patched very soon!



You can go up any walls

Wood, brick, metal and any other wall in fortnite



Heres some game play pic.twitter.com/a6C0QLTwVl — Hayzy (@HayzyTheo) March 13, 2021

Exploits are not uncommon, and they usually get patched with regular updates and community feedback.

However, some glitches could be considered game-breaking. In situational encounters like map rotation, these glitches are overpowering. Players who figure out how to exploit these glitches gain an unfair advantage over others.

But everything is fair in this battle royale title where third-parties or third-partying opponents are perceived as a good strategic move.

With that said, this article discusses how to exploit the latest 'Chicken glitch' in Fortnite Season 6.

How to exploit the game-breaking 'Chicken glitch' in Fortnite

For the new season of Fortnite, Epic Games announced their "Primal" theme that introduced tamable animals along with a brilliant crafting system that allows players to make their gear rather than relying on looting chests.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Read more: https://t.co/AvX3jH6Khj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

The crafting system is not perfect as the collected materials take time to build. But it adds a whole new dynamic to the game.

While chicken is an easy source of bones needed to craft Primal Weapons, the latest glitch allows players to use a chicken for rapid map rotation. This is where the chicken glitch works wonders.

A Reddit user known as u/DaBloodyResh posted a video in which he made a startling discovery that is overpowering during map rotation.

In the video, his teammate launches u/DaBloodyResh up in the air with the help of a shockwave grenade or the mechanical shockwave bow. The player was holding on to a chicken.

While the launching method has been used before for a quick escape or to get some air time for a map rotation, players can travel vast distances to outrun the circle after being launched in the air with a chicken.

If players land on umbrellas, sun loungers, and lilypads, the speed boost from the shockwave grenade stays on, allowing players to travel even further in one jump.

The way players rotate in Fortnite Season 6 has changed drastically due to these glitches. Players should exploit this fun glitch before it is nerfed or patched in the upcoming update.

Bonus

Players can use guardian towers in conjunction with a chicken to travel an insane distance. Just like the shockwave grenade and chicken combo, this combo allows players to travel even further.

Get an insane speed boost from the guardian tower chicken combo (Image Via YouTube/Glitch King)

It's unclear whether Epic Games intended for these mechanics to work this way in Fortnite.

While these glitches are fun in casual gaming, the developers should patch these glitches soon because it would cause major issues in the Fortnite competitive scene where a lot could be at stake.