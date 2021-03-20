Fortnite Season 6 leak shows new upcoming Isabelle outfit and "Phono Follies" emote

A new Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests that Isabelle's outfit and a brand new "Phono Follies" emote will be coming to the game very soon.

Season 6 is shaping up to be a rollercoaster ride filled with tons of leaks and rumors. Information leaked daily has players excited and hopeful for the future of the game.

Fortnite Season 6 began on March 16th. Since then, fan theories and speculation have flooded social media platforms. Recent leaks such as exotic weapons and dinosaurs being introduced to Fortnite Season 6 have the rumor mill churning.

The meteor in the Cinematic Trailer with Season 6 Chapter 2 has the shape of a dinosaur skull!👀🦖 #Fortnite #leaks pic.twitter.com/QJQF88jdfh — Exceler TV (@ExcelerTVYT) March 18, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 leak shows new upcoming Isabelle outfit

While the leaks about the new skin are more or less confirmed, there is no specific timeline for the release date. While March 18th was rumored to be the release date, it has since passed with no official confirmation.

It is more than likely that the skin may be released over the weekend or the first half of next week. The skin is set to be available for purchase directly from the item shop.

For the uninitiated, Isabelle is based on the "Academy Calamity" concept by DENNI, a well-known concept that makes outfits for Fortnite.

The Isabelle Outfit Will *Most Likely* Release tonight! via @TweaBR pic.twitter.com/WrmGciDeaI — Zero - Your Fortnite News/Leaks Source! (@FortniteNewsPOG) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

Isabelle is an Epic Outfit that's coming to Fortnite Season 6. The outfit will soon be available in the in-game shop, and players can purchase the item for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Isabelle is DENNI's second design concept in-game after Snowbell. Players can also purchase Snowbell in-game for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Phono Follies emote also coming to Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to emotes. Many emotes and dance moves have been drafted into the game from pop-culture references over the years. A new leak suggests that the Phono Follies emote will be coming to Fortnite.

Advertisement

The Phono Follies emote is an inspiration from the phonograph, which Thomas Edison invented in 1877. Alexander Graham Bell improved on the original design and made several improvements in 1880s. He later introduced the graphophone.

Fortnite loves to incorporate a lot of pop culture and history into the game in some way. While the release date has not been revealed, it is rumored to cost around 200 V-bucks in the item shop. The emote looks and sounds absolutely brilliant.

While the release date for the Phono Follies emote and Isabelle outfit has not been confirmed, players can now buy the entire John Wick collection as well as the new Peely skin from the in-game store.