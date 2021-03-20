How to get the new Chicken Wing It TikTok emote in Fortnite Season 6

Chicken Wing It, one of TikTok's most beloved trends, has now been introduced to Fortnite season 6 as an emote. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks.

The Chicken Wing can be purchased for 500 V-bucks in-game (Image Via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fortnite Season 6 is in full swing, and new emotes can be purchased from the in-game store. Many of Fortnite’s emotes and dances are iconic pop culture pieces incorporated into the game, which has been a massive hit with players.

Dance moves from various TikTok videos, TV series, and some professional dancers have been added to the game in some form.

Some of the new emotes featured in the game. Image via Fortnite.

Sometimes you just gotta wing it…



Chillin’ with the Squad with the new Chicken Wing it Emote with moves by @lexibb69 pic.twitter.com/GyQgs3zO58 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 20, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 and the emote wars

The chicken wing song has been doing the rounds on TikTok for a while. The trend is particularly popular with the younger generation. Players who spend a lot of time on social media platforms can identify this wholesome song.

This is one of the latest social media trends to find its way into Fortnite Season 6. However, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. In the past year, social media trends have been routinely added to the game.

Advertisement

Shining through the Island with a little funk and soul ✨



The BTS Dynamite Pack, Say So, Savage, and more Icon Series Emotes are back in the Shop. pic.twitter.com/tqqfDWcMYx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 13, 2021

Another TikTok-inspired emotes in-game known as the “Rollie” is very popular among players. Its origins can be traced to its popularity on a social media platform, where a dance challenge using the song went viral.

Although it has been missing for a while, Rollie is rumored to return on April 10th this year. It will be up for grabs in the item shop.

Get the squad together and roll up with the Rollie Emote, by Ayo & @shmateo_!

Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/e7Q0NvpBsI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

A pop-culture trend known as "The Renegade" is now a popular Fortnite emote as well. The dance moves were incorporated into the game after it went viral on TikTok.

Advertisement

Jalaiah Harmon, a professional dancer, started the TikTok dance trend. But the original song was by Atlanta-based rapper K-Camp, who released the track Lottery (Renegade) in June 2020.

Go, go, go, go, let's go!



The Renegade Emote with moves by @Jalaiah is back in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/yFoyjYR29C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 16, 2021

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to incorporating trends into the game. This is especially appealing to younger audiences who can instantly resonate with the music. Given the trajectory of Fortnite Season 6, the future seems bright for pop culture tropes in the game.