How to get the new Chicken Wing It TikTok emote in Fortnite Season 6

Chicken Wing It, one of TikTok's most beloved trends, has now been introduced to Fortnite season 6 as an emote. It can be purchased for 500 V-bucks.
Fortnite Season 6 is in full swing, and new emotes can be purchased from the in-game store. Many of Fortnite’s emotes and dances are iconic pop culture pieces incorporated into the game, which has been a massive hit with players.
Dance moves from various TikTok videos, TV series, and some professional dancers have been added to the game in some form.
Fortnite Season 6 and the emote wars
The chicken wing song has been doing the rounds on TikTok for a while. The trend is particularly popular with the younger generation. Players who spend a lot of time on social media platforms can identify this wholesome song.
This is one of the latest social media trends to find its way into Fortnite Season 6. However, this is not the first time such a thing has happened. In the past year, social media trends have been routinely added to the game.
Another TikTok-inspired emotes in-game known as the “Rollie” is very popular among players. Its origins can be traced to its popularity on a social media platform, where a dance challenge using the song went viral.
Although it has been missing for a while, Rollie is rumored to return on April 10th this year. It will be up for grabs in the item shop.
A pop-culture trend known as "The Renegade" is now a popular Fortnite emote as well. The dance moves were incorporated into the game after it went viral on TikTok.
Jalaiah Harmon, a professional dancer, started the TikTok dance trend. But the original song was by Atlanta-based rapper K-Camp, who released the track Lottery (Renegade) in June 2020.
Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to incorporating trends into the game. This is especially appealing to younger audiences who can instantly resonate with the music. Given the trajectory of Fortnite Season 6, the future seems bright for pop culture tropes in the game.