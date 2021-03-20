Item Shop update brings John Wick to Fortnite Season 6

A new Fortnite season 6 leak has been revealed by HYPEX, who has been very accurate in the past. The leak claims that a John Wick skin set is being released tonight in the in-game store.

John Wick's Set Releases Tonight! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 19, 2021

The John Wick collection includes John Wick and Sofia skins, a new harvesting tool, a wrap, and two emotes. The John Wick skin itself comes in two variations, as can be seen in the images below.

Clean looking John Wick ready for anything (Image Via Epic Games/Fortnite)

A rugged post-battle look (Image Via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Charming as she is deadly (Image Via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The John Wick outfit was previously available for a limited time during the John Wick x Fortnite event, revolving around the John Wick Chapter 3 movie's hyped release. The outfit was last seen in the Item Shop on October 11th, 2020.

He’s the one you send to take down the Boogeyman.



Get the John Wick Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/PdhnJYusCi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 11, 2020

More recently, a brand new Peely skin was also introduced for Fortnite Season 6. Peely went from being a happy-go-lucky banana to commanding Rome's legions. He will now be known as Potassius Peels.

Gladiator Peely (Potassius Peels) is now in the Item Shop!



Use SAC "Shiina" if you want to support me. ❤️ #Ad pic.twitter.com/oJxn16g4nA — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 19, 2021

Advertisement

Why is collaboration good for Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite has raised the bar this season when it comes to collaborations. Given the announcement of an official collab between DC and Epic to create comic books, Fortnite Season 6 is sure to surpass previous seasons and set the bar high for future game variations.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

In a recent interview, Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer for Epic Games, spoke about how Zero Point would eventually become a meeting point of different universes. This would introduce characters like Batman to the game. Mustard further stated that,

"I knew, ultimately, that a big part of the story we would tell is these overlapping realities. It's about the Zero Point in and what that is and why that is, and how it tethers reality together. I knew the only way to do that right was to somehow convince all these other people to come to play with us, to come to play in our fictional universe."

While many players feel that excessive collaboration is ruining the game, Fortnite Season 6 is set to introduce more DC superhero skins. Even football superstar Neymar Jr. will be featured in the game.

Advertisement

game is really a sellout at this point, whats next, a harry potter collab? — MilkMan (@Beau96430905) March 13, 2021

game is really a sellout at this point, whats next, a harry potter collab? — MilkMan (@Beau96430905) March 13, 2021

Epic Games continues to mold the world of Fortnite into something unique. Developers are using Zero Point as the entry to keep introducing characters from pop culture catelog. With Fortnite Season 6 in full swing, players can expect many more surprises in the coming weeks.