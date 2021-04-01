Fortnite artist recreates Renegade Raider's "summer style," and fans love it

An artist on Twitter recently recreated the Renegade Raider skin from Fortnite, and the internet is loving it.

The Renegade Raider skin is probably one of the rarest skins in the game. Available during the first season of Fortnite, anyone donning this skin has probably been playing the game since its inception.

Skins in Fortnite are the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. Skins allow players to cosplay as their favorite pop culture characters while eliminating players in style.

The Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite recreated

The recreated Renegade Raider skin boasts a summer concept. When it comes to concept art, the Fortnite community often conjures up some interesting creations.

Amazing!! 🤎🤎🤎 Wish I saw this sooner lol — Lace FNRP (@itsxyse) March 31, 2021

Replacing the paint with sunscreen would be a nice touch ahaha — ☁️ KRUWKI (@KRUWKIE) March 31, 2021

A few days back, another artist called D3NNI showcased her Isabelle skin on Twitter. Epic Games was so impressed with the art that it turned it into an actual skin in the game.

It would be awesome to see a remixed renegade raider that doesnt just have a texture change. Seeing her without the hat is really cool. — Zack_switch ✴️ luv Midaz (@ZTHEBIGONE1) March 31, 2021

A similar thing could be expected with this version of the Renegade Raider as well. However, given that this skin was already in the game at one point in time, it's unlikely to be incorporated in Fortnite.

this is rlly cute but it kinda feels a little too much like laura croft? no offense!!! is it ok if i sketch smthing and pm idk how to put it into words but i have... a little idea 😏 — steve (@skurupii) April 1, 2021

Fans have also gone on to say that this skin resembles Lara Croft in terms of attire. That's another reason why Renegade Raider's summer style is unlikely to be seen in Fortnite.

Yeah but without this face texture it would be not renegade Raider — xbritejourney ✨ (@xbritejourney) March 31, 2021

The Fortnite community has also gone on to say that the skin would have looked better without face paint, but then again, it wouldn't look like the Renegade Raider without face paint.

I like but would be better without the face paint where it’s located maybe in between the eyes — Lacci (@Lacci916) March 31, 2021

Many sections of the fanbase believe that Epic Games would stand to make good money if it released a remixed version of the skin.

Say what you want about the skin but you gotta admit if fortnite did release this they would bank — Memeculture (@Memeculture1) April 1, 2021

id like it as secret skin in battle pass — ნიკოლოზ ხუცურაული (@mGr1l7FYaGCfsoL) April 1, 2021

Some sections of the Fortnite community have also stated that this version of the Renegade Raider skin deserves to be a secret skin in the Fortnite battle pass. While this is highly unlikely, there's always room for a surprise when Epic Games is involved.