Fortnite artist recreates Renegade Raider's "summer style," and fans love it

An artist on Twitter recently recreated the Renegade Raider skin from Fortnite, and the internet is loving it.
The Renegade Raider skin is probably one of the rarest skins in the game. Available during the first season of Fortnite, anyone donning this skin has probably been playing the game since its inception.
Skins in Fortnite are the most sought-after cosmetics in the game. Skins allow players to cosplay as their favorite pop culture characters while eliminating players in style.
The Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite recreated
The recreated Renegade Raider skin boasts a summer concept. When it comes to concept art, the Fortnite community often conjures up some interesting creations.
A few days back, another artist called D3NNI showcased her Isabelle skin on Twitter. Epic Games was so impressed with the art that it turned it into an actual skin in the game.
A similar thing could be expected with this version of the Renegade Raider as well. However, given that this skin was already in the game at one point in time, it's unlikely to be incorporated in Fortnite.
Fans have also gone on to say that this skin resembles Lara Croft in terms of attire. That's another reason why Renegade Raider's summer style is unlikely to be seen in Fortnite.
The Fortnite community has also gone on to say that the skin would have looked better without face paint, but then again, it wouldn't look like the Renegade Raider without face paint.
Many sections of the fanbase believe that Epic Games would stand to make good money if it released a remixed version of the skin.
Some sections of the Fortnite community have also stated that this version of the Renegade Raider skin deserves to be a secret skin in the Fortnite battle pass. While this is highly unlikely, there's always room for a surprise when Epic Games is involved.