Top 5 rarest Fortnite skins as of 2021

Other than building to survive in the game, skins also happen to be one of the unique selling points that Fortnite offers to players. This popular battle royale has numerable skins at the disposal of players. Thanks to the plethora of collaborations that Fortnite has undertaken since its inception, players can dress up as their favorite characters in-game and can eliminate other players in style.

However, there are a lot of skins that were available in the early days of the game but aren't available now. Many players would love to get their hands on these skins, but that is only possible if Epic decides to release them again.

Top 5 rarest skins in Fortnite

#1 Black Knight

This is a really cool looking skin that was last seen in the game in 2018. This skin was awarded to players for maxing out the first battle pass in the game. Since there weren't many players in the game at that point in time, this skin is rarely seen anymore. A recent poster in Fortnite has teased the potential return of the skin to the game, but there's no official confirmation about it yet.

#2 Renegade Raider

The Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite was available during the very first season of the game. The only way players could earn this skin back then was by leveling their Fortnite account to level 20 and then purchasing this skin for approximately 1200 V-Bucks. Since Fortnite didn't have many players at the very beginning, this skin becomes a rare one by default.

#3 Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper skin has made sporadic appearances in the item shop since 2017. Although it was available for purchase, not many people seem to have bought this skin. Hence it is not seen that frequently in the game these days.

#4 Double Helix

The Double Helix is a rare skin because it was available with the Nintendo Switch back in 2018. The reason this skin is rare is because people had to purchase an entire gaming console to get their hands on it. The consoles which were a part of the bundle have gone out of stock a long time back, and they can't be obtained anymore.

#5 Aerial Assault Trooper

The Aerial Assault Trooper is very similar to the Renegade Raider skin. It could be purchased during the first season of Fortnite for 1200 V-Bucks. The only difference between the two skins was that players had to level their account to level 15 to be eligible to purchase this skin in Fortnite.