5 most overrated landing spots in Fortnite that are not as good as everyone says

As Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 gets closer to its finale. Players are getting more familiar with the map and changes that were made from the last season.

Of course, there are most likely new changes coming for Season 6. But for now, let's look at five landing sites that are not as great as initially thought.

5 overrated landing spots on Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

It is important to note that there is nothing inherently wrong with these Fortnite landing spots. They are just not as good as initially thought and are a bit overrated.

Kit’s Cantina

Kit's Cantina

One of the newest POIs in Fortnite, Kit's Cantina, became a popular landing spot due to its freshness and because it's the new spot where Mando spawns. There are only seven chests, four ammo boxes, and 16 pieces of ground loot there. As far as rotations go, it is not a bad starting spot. But there are better ones close by.

Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold

Advertisement

The Predator spawns here. But Stealthy Stronghold is also one of the most deadly places to land this season. It may be because of the Predator and players fighting over its gear. It may also be because the area is a giant cage with only a few small exits. Either way, there are certainly better places to land in Fortnite when it comes to loot, rotations, and survivability.

Salty Towers

Salty Towers

Salty Towers, just like Tilted Towers in the past, is one of the most popular landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5. It also has the highest density of players deaths on the entire map. Unless players have the skills needed to land here, grab what they need, and take out a horde of other players, Salty Towers is a great place to avoid early on in the game and possibly in general.

Steamy Stacks

Advertisement

Steamy Stacks

Fortnite's Steamy Stacks has a lot to offer players, especially with 22 chests. The problem is that players like to land here, and it can feel a bit overcrowded at times. Simultaneously, a perfectly balanced landing spot, Dirty Docks a bit more to the south, provides way more benefits to players, including being less saturated with other players.

The Zero Point

The Zero Point

Dead center of Apollo Island, the Zero Point is a wide-open crater littered with Void Crystals that contains 9 chests, 3 ammo boxes, and 29 pieces of ground loot. It also offers the best routes to almost everywhere else on Fortnite's map. Unfortunately, it is too easy to become a target for snipers, even with sand tunneling back in the game again.