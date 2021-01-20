How to Sand Tunnel in Fortnite Season 5

The origin of Fortnite's desert involves Galactus' attempt to devour the Zero Point in Chapter 4. The introduction of the desert also introduced sand tunneling, the ability to go into the sand.

Epic removed the feature due to a glitch, but it has returned with the latest update.

This article takes a look at Epic's removal of sand tunneling and how to perform the maneuver successfully now that it is back.

Fortnite's removal of sand tunneling

Back on December 22nd, 2020, during Chapter 2, Season 5, Epic Games posted the following:

We've temporarily disabled Sand Tunneling on the Island while we investigate an issue. We will let everyone know when this feature returns pic.twitter.com/k5s9nDX5qM — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 22, 2020

It seems someone figured out that there was a glitch that allowed players to become invincible while sand tunneling. Epic quickly removed the feature, and it has been unavailable for the past five weeks.

The triumphant return of Fortnite's sand tunneling

Sand tunneling involves standing still in the sand until the player character sinks below the sand, forming a small mound. Once this occurs, they can now move under the sand faster than usual, though it takes a bit to gain momentum and reach maximum speed.

Under the sand, a sand tunneling player is still visible as a moving mound of sand to those with a sharp eye. Elimination is still possible while under the sand, so be careful. Moving out of the sand into another type of terrain, or pressing the fire button, will cause players to pop back out of the sand.

If careful, a Fortnite player can use sand tunneling effectively to sneak up on opponents, allowing them to even tunnel under player-built structures. Players have been waiting for the return of sand tunneling to Fortnite for quite some time. There is no word as to whether or not the desert will remain in the game for Season 6.