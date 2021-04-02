Fortnite Season 6 theory hints at a new T-Rex event coming in-game

The introduction of raptors to Fortnite Season 6 has led to the rise of numerous speculation and rumors regarding a boss event in the game, and the latest is on the T-Rex.

The launch of Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of dinosaur eggs scattered across the map. As the season continued to progress, fans noted changes to the eggs' appearance.

What appeared to be developing eggs eventually cracked open to give birth to raptors. This led to Epic Games officially adding raptors as huntable and tamable animals in Fortnite Season 6.

There’s something else hatching on the Island…



Raptors are ready to challenge your spot as the Apex Predator. Take them on or tame them to help in your hunt.



More info: https://t.co/gBCNCyzn2P pic.twitter.com/iz1Mz3NMaV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021

This has led to a lot of speculation in the community regarding a boss event where players will witness a T-Rex. The last boss fight that players got to witness in Fortnite was when Galactus came to the island.

However, considering the primordial era-theme of Fortnite Season 6, the appearance of a T-Rex boss does not seem far-fetched at all.

New theory suggests T-Rex boss event in Fortnite Season 6

Apart from the introduction of raptors in the game, multiple data miners have suggested that five POIs in Fortnite Season 6 could be "fortified" before update 16.20 arrives. Having said that, the last time any POI in Fortnite was fortified was when Galactus appeared on the island.

Various POIs getting fortified in Fortnite Season 6 could suggest the appearance of a boss in the game. Needless to say, in case Fortnite does witness the addition of a new boss character like the T-Rex, there will most certainly be an in-game event for players to participate in.

However, Epic Games has revealed no updates regarding the possibility of a T-Rex event in Fortnite Season 6. As far as these theories and speculations are concerned, they are mere conjecture for the time being.

Fortnite Season 6 has been an absolute game-changer. From the introduction of the crafting feature to the appearance of wild animals in the game, the Fortnite community has received a bunch of new content this season.

Epic Games has already surprised most of the Fortnite community this season. It won't be a surprise to learn that are more in store for Fortnite Season 6.