Where to hunt and "Fly 20 meters" with Chickens in Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games recently added a bunch of new challenges to their Week 3 Epic Quests, and one of them requires players to hunt chickens in Fortnite Season 6.

The Primal-themed season has introduced several wild animals to the game. Players can hunt Wolves, Boars, Frogs, Raptors, and chickens in Fortnite Season 6.

Fly 20 meters with a chicken (Fortnite Challenges Week 3 Season 6: Where are Chickens in Fortnite)https://t.co/Vdgy4WgNuq pic.twitter.com/bIqyBluLIw — WohltatTV - Alles zu Fortnite (@WohltatTV) April 1, 2021

The recently added Epic Quest requires players to hunt three chickens in Fortnite Season 6. At the same time, another challenge requires players to fly 20 meters with chickens in-game.

Players will get around 24,000 XP for completing each challenge.

Hence, the focus here will be to guide players to locations with abundant chicken spawns in Fortnite Season 6.

Best locations to find and "Fly 20 meters" with chickens in Fortnite Season 6

According to popular YouTubers, the best location to find a flock of chicken in Fortnite is Weeping Woods. Since the POI is jungle-themed, players should be prepared to deal with other animals in the same location.

In order to complete the Week 3 Quest, players need to hunt down three chickens in Fortnite Season 6.

Out of all the wildlife added to the current season, chickens are the easiest to hunt.

They are found in every POI and are easy to eliminate.

WERE GETTING A ZELDA CROSSOVER -



CUCKOS CAN MAKE YOU FLOAT IN BOTH GAMES



YOU TAKE THESE SPHERES TO A LOCATION TO UNLOCK SOMETHING



THE THEME FITS BOTW



lastly, apparently "chickens are the most deadly enemy" according to a fortnite string, its a reference to zelda pic.twitter.com/HOav28k2TL — exo - shitposts n' random dumb shit (@ExoDoesAwooo) March 17, 2021

Chickens in Fortnite can also be used as an efficient rotational item, as players get a jump boost while flying with them.

Similarly, fall damage doesn't affect players when they are dropping down from a height with a chicken.

on the right of weeping there is some primal houses on a mountain like where the chicken npc spawns. they can be near that or by the bridge going to lazy area but on the weeping woods side of it. if that makes sense pic.twitter.com/VmTqRda9V3 — Jv1ne (Following Back) (@Jv1ne1) March 30, 2021

While Weeping Woods remains the top chicken spawn location in Fortnite, there are a few alternatives that players can try.

According to YouTuber Bodil40, the best location to complete all the quests related to chickens in Fortnite is Pleasant Park.

He demonstrated how to hunt and fly with chickens in Fortnite Season 6.

(Image via Bodil40 YouTube)

Bodil40 mentioned that if players are looking to complete the "Fly 20 meters with Chickens in Fortnite" challenge, then they should jump with the chicken from an elevated spot.

(Image via Bodil40 YouTube)

Players can either build a huge ramp and then jump with the chicken, or they can jump from one of the taller buildings or vantage points.

This trick will give players a significant aerial boost and if used efficiently, can help evade gunfights.

Other locations where players can try hunting chickens in Fortnite Season 6 are:

Colossal Crops

Stealthy Stronghold

Holly Hedges

Retail Row

Craggy Cliffs

Players can easily earn 48,000 XP by completing these two challenges related to chickens in Fortnite Season 6.