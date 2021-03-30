Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 quest: Where to find and Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Epic Games recently released update v16.10 in Fortnite Season 6, and it brought a new Epic Quest to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart.

The newly introduced Week 3 Epic Quest has seven different challenges which players can complete in Fortnite Season 6. These challenges grant players 20,000 XP once completed.

Players will have to scour the Fortnite map to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart, as these NPCs are located quite far away.

The focus here will be to help players find the three in Fortnite Season 6 and guide them to eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart in the Week 3 Epic Quest.

Where to find and Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart in Fortnite Season 6

Raptor

The Raptor NPC is found at the Crash Site landmark near the Coral Castle POI. This NPC wears an iconic yellow mask that is easy to identify.

Players need to be careful before engaging Raptor as the NPC carries the deadly P90 SMG. The best way to combat him would be to use an SMG or an Assault Rifle from a distance.

Raptor is one of the aggressive NPCs on the map, and players will have to build and fire simultaneously to eliminate him in Fortnite Season 6.

Zenith

The Zenith NPC is found at the Weather Station landmark near Catty Corner. It carries an Epic Scar Assualt Rifle, which players can acquire after eliminating him.

Players need to be careful while engaging with Zenith as the NPC is carrying an AR. However, they can easily dodge Zenith and eliminate him by getting on top of one of the buildings at Weather Station.

Gaining a height advantage over the NPC allows players to ADS and aim for the head. With some well-timed shots, gamers can eliminate Zenith in Fortnite Season 6.

Blackheart

Blackheart is located at The Viking Vessel landmark near Holly Hedges. This NPC wears an iconic black eyepatch and usually attacks when players approach him.

Gamers need to be pick up a weapon before approaching Blackheart. Upon defeating the NPC, they will get a Rare Primal Shotgun.

The best way to eliminate Blackheart is to get on top of the Viking Vessel and build a metal 1x1 box. Players can edit a window from this box and keep shooting at Blackheart till he is down. It is best to combat all these NPCs from a distance.

A lot of XP is up for grabs if players "Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart," so they shouldn't waste any more time.