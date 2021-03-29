Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup: Start date, Webster outfit, Egg Launcher, and other details

Epic Games recently announced in an official blog post that Fortnite Spring Breakout will be the first seasonal-event for Chapter 2 Season 6.

The announcement was followed up with a detailed list of rewards players can obtain from the Fortnite Spring Breakout event in Season 6.

Flowers are blooming, the sun is out and robotic ducks and pastel-suited bunnies are on the Island... wait what?



Spring is here and #SpringBreakout is coming! There are new Items, a Duos Cup, Papercraft and even an in-game reward to earn.



All info: https://t.co/Dn3pScSyZh pic.twitter.com/n3e78onG6c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2021

The Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup was also announced on the official blog. There will be a duos tournament in Chapter 2, Season 6. Each player and their teammates will have three hours to compete in 10 games.

The top-performing duos in each server region will be among the first to get the "Webster Outfit" and "Mecha-Feathers Back Bling."

Simultaneously, Epic Games also announced that Cosplay is returning with some new styles and designs during the Fortnite Spring Breakout event in Season 6.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup: Start date, Webster outfit, Egg Launcher, Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe, Cosplay, and other details

Epic Games recently declared that the Fortnite Spring Breakout event will commence in Season 6 on March 30. The in-game festivities will be followed by a tournament where players can win a fresh Webster Outfit.

Fortnite Spring Breakout outfits (Image via Epic Games)

The Spring Breakout event will be the first of its kind to introduce a bunch of "eggcellent" outfits, along with a brand new Pickaxe in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe (Image via Epic Games)

Webster's new outfit will come with a bunch of Legendary Quests in Season 6. Upon completing these quests, players can win the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.

The challenges will be announced in-game on March 30, 2021.

Fortnite Spring Breakout event will bring the Egg Launcher in Season 6 (Image via Epic Games)

The publisher is re-introducing a fan-favorite weapon called the Egg Launcher in Fortnite Season 6.

According to the official blog, players will find a new type of forageable egg on the island. Consuming these eggs will give players a jump/speed boost.

Spring Breakout - Quacktastic Fun Arrives in Fortnite



The Fortnite Spring Breakout event includes eggcellent Outfits, a Duos competition, papercraft and an in-game reward. Read for more details. https://t.co/ek0Yiucrrt pic.twitter.com/JWqwKXEID0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 29, 2021

The Fortnite Spring Breakout event for Season 6 will also come with some massive Item Shop changes. It marks the return of some fan-favorite outfits like the Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling.

These outfits will be purchasable in the Fortnite Item Shop after March 30.

Fortnite Season 6 Spring Breakout Papercraft cosplay event (Image via Epic Games)

The official announcement also highlighted the Poached Papercraft cosplay event. Players can download all the papercraft masks and mini-foldables and post them on social media once they are ready with #SpringBreakout.

Spring Breakout outfits in Fortnite Season 6 - Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling (Image via Epic Games)

But the "Eggs On Competition" duo's cup is the crown jewel of the Spring Breakout event.

To participate in the Spring Breakout Cup, players must have their account rank 30 or above with two-factor authentication enabled.

The Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup will commence on April 2, 2021, across all regions.