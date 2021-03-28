"I look forward to being 50 years old cracking 90s" - Lachlan addresses the "is Fortnite dying" debate

Is Fortnite dying? - A question that has plagued the community since the introduction of Creative mode, was recently resurrected on Twitter.

The drama began when Epic Games reprimanded popular streamer Clix and banned Fortnite wagers across all platforms.

Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware. — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

The incident started a chain of events that ultimately took the form of a social media movement. #RIPFortnite started trending on Twitter, and professional players started criticizing the publisher for their harsh rules.

No fucking way #RIPFortnite is trending again 💀💀💀



Bringing back an old meme I made for Reddit pic.twitter.com/6Mu1HTfYJY — Funky (@OperationsFunky) March 26, 2021

However, a counter-movement surfaced on Twitter just a day after, and it was targeted at pro players and the rampant toxicity in the game's general culture. Later on, #ThankYouEpicGames started trending on Twitter, and it resulted in a direct clash between two sides of the Fortnite community.

Just wanna say #ThankYouEpicGames again for changing my life in the for the last ~4 years.. i dropped out at 15-16 cause the school system sucks in countries like mine & the good schools were too expensive for my family so i didn't know what to do until this game came out! ❤️ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 26, 2021

This war of words went back and forth on social media, with several professional players calling out popular data miners. Similarly, the opposite side responded by labeling the pros "ungrateful." Posts with "is Fortnite dying" started trending all across social media, and it became quite chaotic.

In the light of recent events, iconic content creator Lachlan took to YouTube to discuss the "is Fortnite dying" debate. He highlighted some of the points raised through the altercation and came to a definitive conclusion.

Lachlan reveals the answer to "Is Fortnite dying?"

According to Lachlan, "Is Fortnite dying?" will always be a trending topic, as this keyword has been overly popularized for all the wrong reasons.

Is Fortnite dying? — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) March 25, 2021

Fortnite is more than just a game, it is a platform now, and it will sustain its position as one of the most popular games of all-time.

However, most of the points raised in the "is Fortnite dying" Twitter debate, targeted recent changes implemented in Fortnite Season 6.

Randomly scrolling through TikTok and seeing people rocking my skin/backbling is one of the surreal feelings ❤️⚡️ #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/VxxIrSTVuO — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) March 27, 2021

The Fortnite Icon Series content creator mentions that "wagers-ban" was always on the cards, and it's just that the publisher has started to enforce it now. He also labeled stream-sniping a major problem that Epic Games needs to find a way to discourage.

Lachlan said, "You know you get the good guys (in matches) they come in, they drop off some loot, and that's a good person. But you know, you also get people who try to get a reaction off you by eliminating you, and it's a very frustrating experience."

He highlighted how stream-sniping has become a part of the clout-farming culture in the Fortnite community, just like the "is Fortnite dying" keyword.

He suggests that a multi-billion dollar company like Epic Games can easily get an AI system in place to regulate stream-snipers from entering matches.

"With Fortnite, they are introducing a new dynamic each season to keep the game fresh, they have to do that," said Lachlan.

He says that the publisher has to find a balance with all the changes that are being made. These alterations are exceedingly innovative but highly criticized, as they change the dynamics of the game in its entirety. All these changes ultimately contribute to the "is Fortnite dying"

Fortnite viewership is at an all-time low, on YouTube and on Twitch. This is because players are finding the crafting system quite boring, and they prefer the classic dynamic.

I dont understand how most comp players expect communication when they are more toxic and immature than all the other games' communities combined.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 26, 2021

Shut up u just mad fortnite is dying u fucking wiredo stop making wired ass claims nobody like fortnite no more 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — shawn (@shawn26336803) March 27, 2021

A community outburst was eventually going to happen with all the frustration building up in the community around the new season.

Lachlan said that pro players and casuals have valid points about the quality of Fortnite Season 6.

fortnite is dying yea https://t.co/5CszSVjlga — clappatron (@Clappage1) March 27, 2021

Fortnite is dying..



People are still throwing bounce pads during a concert in Party royale. — Tasty (@Ta5tyy2) March 27, 2021

He concluded by saying that the community will always be grateful to Epic Games. The level of attention that Epic has given to the Fortnite community will always remain unparalleled, regardless of all the trending "is Fortnite dying" posts.