"I look forward to being 50 years old cracking 90s" - Lachlan addresses the "is Fortnite dying" debate

Is Fortnite dying? - A question that has plagued the community since the introduction of Creative mode, was recently resurrected on Twitter.
The drama began when Epic Games reprimanded popular streamer Clix and banned Fortnite wagers across all platforms.
The incident started a chain of events that ultimately took the form of a social media movement. #RIPFortnite started trending on Twitter, and professional players started criticizing the publisher for their harsh rules.
However, a counter-movement surfaced on Twitter just a day after, and it was targeted at pro players and the rampant toxicity in the game's general culture. Later on, #ThankYouEpicGames started trending on Twitter, and it resulted in a direct clash between two sides of the Fortnite community.
This war of words went back and forth on social media, with several professional players calling out popular data miners. Similarly, the opposite side responded by labeling the pros "ungrateful." Posts with "is Fortnite dying" started trending all across social media, and it became quite chaotic.
In the light of recent events, iconic content creator Lachlan took to YouTube to discuss the "is Fortnite dying" debate. He highlighted some of the points raised through the altercation and came to a definitive conclusion.
Lachlan reveals the answer to "Is Fortnite dying?"
According to Lachlan, "Is Fortnite dying?" will always be a trending topic, as this keyword has been overly popularized for all the wrong reasons.
Fortnite is more than just a game, it is a platform now, and it will sustain its position as one of the most popular games of all-time.
However, most of the points raised in the "is Fortnite dying" Twitter debate, targeted recent changes implemented in Fortnite Season 6.
The Fortnite Icon Series content creator mentions that "wagers-ban" was always on the cards, and it's just that the publisher has started to enforce it now. He also labeled stream-sniping a major problem that Epic Games needs to find a way to discourage.
Lachlan said, "You know you get the good guys (in matches) they come in, they drop off some loot, and that's a good person. But you know, you also get people who try to get a reaction off you by eliminating you, and it's a very frustrating experience."
He highlighted how stream-sniping has become a part of the clout-farming culture in the Fortnite community, just like the "is Fortnite dying" keyword.
He suggests that a multi-billion dollar company like Epic Games can easily get an AI system in place to regulate stream-snipers from entering matches.
"With Fortnite, they are introducing a new dynamic each season to keep the game fresh, they have to do that," said Lachlan.
He says that the publisher has to find a balance with all the changes that are being made. These alterations are exceedingly innovative but highly criticized, as they change the dynamics of the game in its entirety. All these changes ultimately contribute to the "is Fortnite dying"
Fortnite viewership is at an all-time low, on YouTube and on Twitch. This is because players are finding the crafting system quite boring, and they prefer the classic dynamic.
A community outburst was eventually going to happen with all the frustration building up in the community around the new season.
Lachlan said that pro players and casuals have valid points about the quality of Fortnite Season 6.
He concluded by saying that the community will always be grateful to Epic Games. The level of attention that Epic has given to the Fortnite community will always remain unparalleled, regardless of all the trending "is Fortnite dying" posts.