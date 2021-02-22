Fortnite: Lachlan says he no longer has the "burning passion" for creating videos as he once did

Fortnight streamer Lachlan Power said that he is losing interest in Fortnite and every video is pushing him further from the game.

For the record I love playing Fortnite and enjoy playing it almost everyday.



Just creatively I cant find the passion I once did for creating content, And it feels like recycling another challenge video only draws me futher away from it. — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) February 21, 2021

Lachlan alludes to a future where he may not make Fortnite content. He states that this is due to the repetitive nature of the challenges and game. The way he describes making videos shows that he feels it's all just a repeat of other videos he's done.

The devs took advantage of all the money and became lazy. I miss the days where updates were every week, and fun items were added. Season speculations, playing with friends. No edits, no sweats, no thinking about fps. It’s so bad compared to 2017 — Ryan_206 (@Ryan20615) February 21, 2021

It is hard to disagree with Lachlan, as Fortnite has not done much to make challenges feel new or exciting on their own. Now, many challenges are recycled with minor tweaks and the addition of something related to the collaboration Epic Games has each season.

true fortnite was the best thing ever back in chapter 1 and beginnin of chapter 2 but now it just doesnt feel the same — Uyghur Chubbles (@chubblesfn) February 21, 2021

Fornite will most likely not change anytime soon so it may be a matter of time until Lachlan quits the game entirely.

Related: FaZe Mongraal and Co. lose out on Fortnite Championship Series qualification by just 1 point

Many Fortnite players are expressing disinterest in the game

Advertisement

Epic Games has made their once unique game one big advertisement according to some fans. Many gamers are disappointed that there is a lot in Fortnite that is just a paid partnership with other studios. This can be felt with how much of an effect each partnership has in each season.

Related: Peter Griffin Fortnite skin rumored to be leaked, and fans can't keep calm

Many cite the entirety of Chapter 2 Season 4 as Fortnite's biggest problem. Season 4 had characters, emotes, map changes, Lore, and an ending that had everything to do with Marvel. It was fun, but it was a sign that Epic Games was willing to change a lot just to make money on a collaboration.

ok, I understand that its a marvel collab but there are too many marvel skins I hope next season will be without ANY collaboration, and only normal skins and christmas skins like in season 7 — darius (@darius346_) November 1, 2020

If they make it marvel themed I swear to god I’m not getting the battlepass or anything. They’re doing too many collaborations — YeeterBeater5000 (@YBeater5000) August 19, 2020

The Lore is also affected by the collaborations. Agent Jonesy is responsible for Season 4's many collaborations with hunters so now every hunter is a part of Agent Jonesy's lore.

as much as i love some of these collaboration characters, i do think they should space these out a lot more

we just got flash and tron like a week ago and now we're already moving on to Street Fighter like its gotta slow down — therm @ STREET FIGHTER IN FORTNITE (@DrFlagellare) February 19, 2021

This has made the story convoluted. It was once difficult to understand because it was a mystery. Now, it is difficult to understand because of the random events that are just there to add more collabs.

*Thread* Unpopular opinion: Epic themselves RUINED Fortnite, here's the reasons why:

Too many collaborations (what happened to the OG storyline?)

Sweats have the BIGGEST advantages (240 hz, no drift ect.)

Always bringing back 30 day items (star wand, dynahoe ect.) — 𝒟.𝐿 (@DREADLXCZ) October 22, 2020

The future of Fortnite's story might be decided by who pays the most and that doesn't sit well with some fans. Chapter 1 teased, gave fun nods, and sometimes added little things. Chapter 2 is dedicated to collaborations and It is making many gamers feel advertised to.

Advertisement

Fortnite is just a big ad now for companies, there's a crossover every week — Mr.Vizzle (@VizzyHappy) February 19, 2021

What if Fortnite was made by Disney and their only purpose is for Fortnite to be a big AD? — NRG Zayt (@zayt) August 25, 2020

Lachlan's tweet may have opened up discussion for a bigger issue in the game.

Related: Fortnite leak almost confirms the return of Thanos in Season 5