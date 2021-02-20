FaZe Mongraal and Co. lose out on Fortnite Championship Series qualification by just 1 point 

One of FaZe Clan's most popular Fortnite players, Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, has missed out on qualification in the Fortnite Championship Series by just one point. Mongrall was unfortunate to have the game get disconnected from the server.

The 16-year-old pro gamer has become one of the most celebrated youngsters in the Fortnite scene. He has played at the highest level of competitive Fortnite and has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The British prodigy entered the FNCS looking very comfortable as the match entered its final segments. However, an unexpected disconnection put an end to the journey that he and his teammates had embarked upon.

FaZe Mongraal was joined by Quinten and Mitr0. The latter's early exit meant that Mongraal and Quinten had an uphill task.

FaZe Mongraal's disconnection from the server stopped the trio from having a shot at the Fortnite championship.

"I just got disconnected, no! It’s over. I just got disconnected. Continue [playing] – oh my god. No, no, this game doesn’t want us to qualify."

Just before Mongraal got disconnected, the trio needed three points to qualify for the next round.

FaZe Mongraal and team miss Fortnite Championship Series qualification by just 1 point

Losing by just 1 point made the disconnection even more upsetting. The trio was performing well and was entering into the last few circles.

135 points going into last game we need top 15 to qual when we are top 16 mongraal gets disconnected and i drop 500 below surge and die i never wanna play this game again — Quinten (@QuintenFN) February 19, 2021

Quinten expressed his anger via a Twitter post and stated that he might not play the game ever again.

While the frustration is understandable, it won't be surprising to see the trio participating in more tournaments.

The finals of the Fortnite Championship Series will take place from March 12th to 14th. The winners will take home an astounding $20,000,000 compared to $17,000,000 in 2020.