How does the Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6 work: Here is how you can use it

Epic Games recently introduced a unique mechanic in Season 6, and players are often confused about the function of Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite.

The publisher has reshaped the dynamics of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The current meta is based on crafting, taming animals, and hunting. Players need to craft Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite to tame animals in the Primal Season.

Players can tame Wolves and Boars in-game with Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6. Recent leaks also suggest that Raptors will be added as tamable animals in Season 6.

The focus of this article is to help players grasp the concept of crafting Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6.

How does the Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6 work?

Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite is a device that allows players to tame animals in the Primal-themed season.

Players can craft Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite from the inventory section after acquiring meat and bones from animals roaming free on the map.

Fortnite Guide: How to Craft a Hunter's Cloak: In Fortnite Season 6 the theme is "Primal," so there are lots of new gameplay features focused on scavaging and surviving. These include… https://t.co/2nY0rvU9Qu | https://t.co/9AaTTqXITl | https://t.co/mfR4u1I3JG #gaming #news pic.twitter.com/Z6otubpFTz — eStream Studios (@eStream_Studios) March 16, 2021

Players need two pieces of bone and one piece of meat to craft the Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6.

Crafting the Hunter's Cloak is part of the 1st Weekly Challenge in-game, which hints at its importance throughout the season.

On the surface, Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite is meant to conceal players from Wolves and Boars.

But Hunter's Cloak also allows players to tame animals that can be used against enemies in the match.

However, recent leaks and speculations suggest that Epic Games will add more functions to Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6.

Complete 3 animal tamer quests to earn a free hunters cloak backbling:

-craft hunters cloak

-tame animal with hunters cloak

-kill animal using hunters cloak

Just kidding this is concept because I thought it would be cool to have this thing as a backbling pic.twitter.com/8a4NqAJdSQ — Axo-fortnite (@FortniteAxo) March 23, 2021

There are also rumors about different variants of the Hunter's Cloak coming to the game. The working theory is that these changes will occur after dinosaurs or raptors are introduced in-game.

Either throw meat at them or use the hunter cloak — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) March 23, 2021

Since there's still some confusion about the quest "Tame a Boar" I'll explain.



First you need to get a "Hunters Cloak". To craft the cloak, you need 2x animal bones, 1x meat. After crafting you have to wear the cloak and get closer to a boar. "To tame" option will be avaialble. — ARV | Fortnite News (@ARV_FNNews) March 23, 2021

With the imminent arrival of Batman, players can expect that the Primal theme for Fortnite Season 6 will intensify with new wild updates.

Dinosaurs might get added as NPCs to specific POIs, and players might have to use Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6 to walk around unnoticed.

Best location to Craft the Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6?

Players can craft Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite at locations that have plenty of wildlife. Weeping Woods is so far the best spot to find packs of Wolves and Boars.

Crafting a Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite will require 2x animal bones and 1x meat. The Hunter's Cloak can be equipped in three seconds and will allow players to stay hidden from NPC bosses and wild animals in Season 6,