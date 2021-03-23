Fortnite Llama Rama event: DJ Kaskade in a Rocket League themed concert

In an official blog post, Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite Llama Rama will return in Season 6, with an exclusive Party Royale concert hosted by popular artist DJ Kaskade.

Fortnite Llama Rama is the joint reward-based collaboration between Fortnite and Rocket league. It is hosted in honour of Rocket League's new season, and has been quite popular in the past. This collaboration effectively brings together two of the biggest communities in gaming.

Epic Games mentioned in their blog post that Party Royale will return in Season 6 with the Fortnite Llama Rama event.

Fortnite Llama Rama event will be headlined by popular DJ Kaskade in Party Royale

Llama-Rama is back 🎉



With the finale of Season 2 of @rocketleague, we're celebrating with more rewards to earn in Fortnite and Rocket League.



It wouldn't be a party without some tunes, so we invited @Kaskade to take the main stage in Party Royale!



🔗: https://t.co/80JnLGjm5Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

Fortnite's parent and developer company, Epic Games, recently announced a collaboration event with Rocket League and famous DJ Kaskade.

The fan-favorite Fortnite Llama Rama event will begin on March 25th at 12 PM ET, and run till 9th April at 4 PM ET, 2021. Players can win all sorts of rewards by completing the challenges in the Fortnite Llama Rama event.

Watch the Kaskade concert in Fortnite Party Royale on March 26 and 27. This three-show music extravaganza is part of the next Llama-Rama event! pic.twitter.com/BYuSOUchtN — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 22, 2021

Along with this, the publisher also announced that Party Royale would be revived in Season 6. To celebrate its return, DJ Kaskade will be hosting a concert on the weekend of 26th March.

The official blog mentions: "With our friends at Monstercat, we're celebrating Rocket League's music-driven Season 2 with a new Party Royale concert: Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade will be performing his brand new Reset EP for the Llama-Rama event. You can catch the concert at the Main Stage in Fortnite’s Party Royale, through Picture-in-Picture in standard Battle Royale, or via the group video chat app Houseparty."

Kaskade will perform his Reset EP especially for the Fortnite Llama Rama event. Epic Games mentioned that players can catch the concert at three different showtimes.

Friday, March 26, at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 2 PM ET

The publisher also mentioned a major detail for content creators looking to showcase the Kaskade concert in the Fortnite Llama Rama event.

The blog mentions that content creators in the Support-A-Creator program will be able to host VOD content from the concert on YouTube and monetize it. The monetization of VOD content will be active for seven days and it won't be demonetized afterwards.

At the same time, the general recommendation for Twitch streamers would be to either mute the VOD or turn off VOD/clips entirely to protect themselves from any kind of claims or strikes. This is one of the best adjustments Epic Games made with respect to YouTube content.

Players can catch the Kaskade concert on 26th March at any of the three showtimes mentioned in the Fortnite Llama Rama event.