Fortnite Season 6 confirms Raptors, new weapons, upgrades, Chonkers Tire Set, and much more

Epic Games has recently announced a few official changes to Fortnite Season 6. The publisher revealed that players would get new weapons, upgrades, new wildlife, and the unique Chonkers Tire Set meant for driving in-game.

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill recently uploaded a video speaking at length about all these new changes. Hill mentioned that these changes were made public by the publisher on the Nintendo Switch platform. This means that these modifications will be made to the PC and console versions of Fortnite.

Players will most likely see these changes come to Fortnite Season 6 with the update v16.10.

It will be interesting to see how the publisher positions these NPCs, vehicles, wildlife, and Spire Guardians on the Season 6 map with the new update.

Chonkers Tire Set, Raptors, and new weapons are coming to Fortnite Season 6

Epic Games recently uploaded an official blog post to Nintendo Switch News, which revealed all the upcoming changes coming to Fortnite Season 6. Changes include new wildlife like Raptors, new weapons and upgrades, and a new bundle known as the Chonkers Tire Set.

(Image via Tabor Hil YouTube)

"The Supplies For Success" section in the official blog mentions the Chonkers Tire Set coming to Fortnite Season 6. Players will also see some major modifications to vehicles soon.

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40.



What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

- NPC's/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future

- There might be a vehicle that attacks players, like a "boss" vehicle (ex. helicopter in Rust) pic.twitter.com/oHWHGp0sZx — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

Before Fortnite Season 6 began, leaks and rumors suggested that NPCs would be programmed to drive vehicles all around the map.

Similarly, speculation suggests that weapons will get attachments like scope, muzzle, barrel, ammunition, etc.

A new weapons mechanic could be coming to #Fortnite named ''Weapon Mod Slots'' that will feature Modifications/Attachments.



This information was leaked by @/HYPEX!



(Images are a concept) pic.twitter.com/j7QDRvXtD6 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 27, 2020

Previous leaks concerning the new weapon suggest that a Junk Gun will be added to Fortnite Season 6. It was also showcased in the Battle Pass trailer for the current season. The unique feature of the Junk Gun is that it uses junk materials as explosive ammo.

Unreleased Weapon seen in the trailer "Junk Gun":



The ammo would be your materials, you'd be able to charge up the gun to grind down your materials to pieces, only to shoot them out as an explosion towards your enemies.



via @iFireMonkey | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4PSxbtaicD — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Rumors also hinted at new wildlife like Raptors and other dinosaurs coming to the island with some surprises of their own.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!) pic.twitter.com/TYOQgjMihr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

The rumors have not yet been verified. However, this recent video from Hill all but proves that these changes are coming soon.

The "CHONKERS TIRE SET" Will Let You Drive Fast Off-Road! (Fortnite Upcoming Upgrades)... https://t.co/Wn4sOt3w5W via @YouTube — Tabor Hill (@TaborTimeYT) March 26, 2021

The highlight of these changes would definitely be the Chonkers Tire Set that allows players to maneuver their vehicles easily on rough terrain.

However, it is still unclear whether this set will be purchasable from the Item Shop or available as free-loot equipment found on the Fortnite Season 6 map.

so i was kinda messing around with the epic games fortnite page and i came around this, it talking about some chonkers tire set like we saw on the trailer we already saw this but we didn’t know the name i just thought it was cool lol pic.twitter.com/5rKZueyZtP — rikiasf_ (@JosericardoSe16) March 22, 2021

In any case, the publisher will definitely add this driving mechanic for every player.

It is being speculated that Hunter's Cloak could tame the Raptors. However, players will have to wait and see when the dinosaurs arrive on the Fortnite Season 6 map to try it for themselves.

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. pic.twitter.com/4toe5mX3tg — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) March 16, 2021

The v16.10 update for Fortnite will arrive soon in the coming weeks. From the looks of it, players can expect massive changes.