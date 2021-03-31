The Fortnite Season 6 map is starting to become "Fortified": What that could mean

The Fortnite Season 6 map underwent a drastic change in terms of terrain with the advent of the new season. The massive desert which was seen sprawling in the middle of the map has now been replaced with foliage, in accordance with the Primal theme.

As per the recent data uncovered by data miners, a few POIs in Fortnite Season 6 will get fortified, and that's caused some stir in the community.

What could the fortification of a few POIs on the map in Fortnite Season 6 mean?

Many POI's around the map are starting to become "Fortified".



Eventflags currently exist for 3 stages of fortification, which we might see before 16.20.



Below is a map of current/planned "fortified" areas in 16.10. What do you think Epic is preparing us for? pic.twitter.com/tyL2R7W8Yy — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) March 30, 2021

As revealed by data miner Mang0e, the five locations on the map have been marked as the possible locations for fortification to occur. According to the data miner, these fortifications will occur before the upcoming Fortnite 16.20 update.

It's still a mystery what these fortifications are meant for in the first place. These places will probably be surrounded by high walls or something along those lines. It's could be something related to Batman's arrival as well.

As the leaked challenges suggest, the 'corruption' will spread throughout the season. Perhaps this is referring to the primal biome expanding further onto the map, prompting the locals to fortify their towns? — Littledude21 (@littledude_21) March 30, 2021

It could also have something to do with preventing the corruption that's seemingly spreading to consume the entire map. It remains to be seen if the said corruption has any long-lasting effect on the map.

The Island might take damage ( maybe from a Live Event ) and get destroyed or maybe Clans might pop up ans start some Primal War? Idk. — StarNite_47 (@CosmicStarBlend) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

The community had their own explanation with respect to the current scenario in Fortnite Season 6. Some said that there was an upcoming battle between dinosaurs and humans, while some went on to say that groups could pop up and indulge in some clan wars.

A fight between people and dinosaurs, i'm expecting the orange are to spread or turn purple. — Warbringer Pingu (@warbringerpingu) March 31, 2021

However, one particular individual had a rather interesting take on the situation at hand. They went on to say that as a result of the corruption, these locations will change into some POIs from the old map. While this entire theory doesn't sound very plausible at this point in time, it's really difficult to predict what the developers have planned for the remainder of Fortnite Season 6.

Sweaty Sands into Paradise Palms

Misty Meadow into Happy Hamlet or Lucky landing

Retail Row/Pleasant park would probaly change into something related for this or next season. — REALBOBUXMAN (@DietDorito456) March 30, 2021

Advertisement

Overall, the Fortnite community is currently running wild with theories galore.

Remember what Happened in Season 2 Chapter 2 Near The End with The No sweat Insurance Signs? i think its something Like That. — MEMEMASTER45 (@MEMEMASTER451) March 30, 2021

the fire we saw in the teaser image maybe a war but we didnt have any fire ingame maybe that — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎Yeetiッ (@YeetiGaming) March 30, 2021

To keep out the animals is most likely but, could be for the foundation escaping the zero point and destabilizing it... AGAIN! — Agent Sickle (@AgentJackSickle) March 30, 2021

All of the locations near the guardians will becime primal — BlueWolf (@BlueWol89983129) March 30, 2021

Having said that, the exact endgame for these POIs is still unknown, and it will stay unknown until some data miner gets their hands on interesting evidence, or until Epic eventually reveals their plans. With a little over two months remaining until Fortnite Season 6 ends, there's a lot that can happen over the course of the coming weeks.