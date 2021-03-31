Fortnite Spire Challenges: Full list of all quests and fastest ways to complete them

Completing all Fortnite Spire Challenges is an excellent way to level up the Battle Pass. With the new update, the Raptors have begun running around the island, so it's a good idea to try and do the challenges as quietly and quickly as possible.

Ever since he was a boy, the Tower has called to Raz in his dreams. Now, after a lifetime of training, he is finally ready to tackle its darkest mysteries!



The Spire Quest releases on Tuesday, March 30th at 10 AM ET.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gEStNmQU4C — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 29, 2021

A brilliant way to get quick experience points is to do all the Fortnite Spire Challenges. While completing the entire quest chain may take some time, it'll be well worth the effort. This compact guide will help players finish it fast and effectively.

Completing all Fortnite Spire Challenges

Step 1 - Talk to Tarana

To start with, players need to find Tarana and interact with her. The NPC is located at Boney Burbs and shouldn't be too difficult to find.

After talking to her, they will receive 1,000 experience points and can then select the Spire quest. Tarana will task players in finding artifacts for her.

Talk to Tarana to begin the Fortnite Spire Challenges (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Step 2 - Locate the artifacts

Players will now have to find artifacts for Tarana. All three of them are located in and around Boney Burbs itself.

The first artifact is located in a run-down structure, just next to the building where Tarana can be found.

First artifact location for Fortnite Spire Challenges (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

The second artifact is located beneath a tower which is a short distance from the first site. Players should be able to see The Spire in the distance from here.

Second artifact location for Fortnite Spire Challenges(Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Gamers can find the third artifact just opposite where they found the second one. They need to turn around and jump over a fence, head straight through the tall crops, and enter the building to find it.

Third artifact location for Fortnite Spire Challenges (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Upon collecting all three artifacts, players will need to return to Tarana to complete this challenge, after which they will get 60,000 experience points.

Step 3 - Find the thief

After talking to Tanara, gamers have to make their way to Colossal Crops and talk to Raz. Once they speak to Raz, he will ask them to locate an audio device.

Talk to Raz to progress further along the challenge (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Upon interacting with him, players will complete the Find the Thief segment of the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain and receive 52,500 experience points from Tarana.

Step 4 - Play the last log

Raz will then task players with finding an audio log in Colossal Crops and play it. They can find the audio log just outside of the main building where Raz is located.

Upon playing the log, gamers will hear Agent Jonesy in a very distorted voice, saying, "Listen to the Crystal song."

Upon returning to Raz and interacting with him, they will receive 52,500 experience points for completing the quest.

Players will now need to complete any five Uncommon or Rarer quests to proceed further along the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain.

Step 5 - Collect a cult talisman from a Guardian

Gamers can start this part of the quest by going to any six of the Guardian towers on the map. They will have to defeat a Spire Assassin to get a talisman.

The Spire Assassins living up to their names 😳



Credit: u/altonLDM pic.twitter.com/Hs9EYeWfOi — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 29, 2021

These are tough NPCs, and players should consider getting a good loadout before engaging in combat. Upon picking up the talisman, they will receive 30,000 worth of experience points.

Step 6 - Retrieve the Cult Artifact from The Spire

Gamers have to pick up the artifact located at The Spire to continue along the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain. They can identify it in a house situated at the base of The Spire.

Location of Cult Artifact needed for Fortnite Spire Challenges (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Upon picking up the artifact, players will get 30,000 experience points.

Step 7 - Harvest chicken feathers, boar tusk, and a wolf fang

Players will need to harvest one wolf fang, one boar tusk, and three chicken feathers. Hunting chickens and boars will be the easiest, as both can be found in and around Colossal Crops and Boney Burbs.

Do you like Wolves in Fortnite? pic.twitter.com/NAJhQ9V3pz — StreakyFly - definitely NOT Fortnite Leaks 😅 (@StreakyFly) March 21, 2021

Wolves are also found at Colossal Crops and Boney Burbs. However, players should approach them carefully, as they can be overpowering in a pack. Once completed, gamers will receive 30,000 experience points.

They will now need to return to Raz and then again need to complete any five Uncommon or Rarer quests to proceed further along the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain.

Step 8 - Don the disguise and strike three resonant crystals at The Spire

Once players complete these quests, a new one from Raz will become available. They need to head to The Spire and put on a Spire Assassin's disguise to begin.

Donning the disguise for the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

The first Crystal can be located precisely where players found the Cult Artifact. After harvesting the first one, players should exit to the left and go down the stairs, and the second Crystal will be located there.

After harvesting the Crystal, players will need to continue straight and head downstairs, where the third and final Crystal will be located.

Harvesting the Crystal for the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain (Image via YouTube/EveryDay FN)

Upon completion, gamers will get 60,000 experience points and would have ended the Fortnite Spire Challenges chain.

For a more detailed walkthrough, readers can watch the below video:

