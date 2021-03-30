Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Quests: Where to find and hunt chicken

Completing the Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 quests is a fun way to rack up experience points in-game, and these, in turn, help players level up their battle passes to obtain rewards.

In Fortnite Season 6, players were introduced to a primal setting, where all manner of creatures roam wild and free. From the humble frog to the hungry raptor that was recently added to the game with the Fortnite 16.10 update, players will come across a variety of wildlife in Fortnite, and they are even able to tame some of them.

One of the most versatile animals in the game is the chicken. With their multiple uses and the fact that they are non-aggressive in nature, chicken are perhaps the best animals in the game when it comes to utility. Some Reddit users even compared the chicken's uses in Fortnite Season 6, to that of the chicken in Breath of The Wild.

One Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 quest requires players to find and hunt down chicken for a juicy reward.

Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Quests: Where to find and hunt chickens

Hunting chicken in-game shouldn't be difficult for any player - newcomer, or professional. The only way a player could mess up hunting a chicken is if another opponent or team third-parties the player and eliminates them.

There are two Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Quests that players can club together to save time.

The "Fly 20 meters with a chicken" and "Hunt chickens" Fortnite Season 6 week 3 Quests, can be done together with a bit of planning. These Fortnite Season 6 week 3 quests will give the player 24,000 experience points each, combining for a total of 48,000 points.

Finding chicken is not difficult, as they can be found all over the map. But, they are more commonly located in and around Colossal Crops and Bony Burbs. Any in-game location that features a farm or is leaning towards a more primal theme should have chicken located nearby. Players can also try searching the surrounding areas of The Orchard or Steel Farm.

If players happen to run into two or more chickens, a good idea would to eliminate all but one of them, and then to use the remaining one to fly to another location. By doing this, the player can travel the required distance with a chicken as well.

If the player doesn't need to find another chicken, simply finish traveling the required distance and then eliminate the chicken to complete the desired Fortnite Season 6 week 3 quests.