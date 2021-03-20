Fortnite Season 6: Fan makes an uncanny comparison between Breath of the Wild and Fortnite, and the community couldn't agree more

Fortnite Season 6 has turned back the wheels of time and gone fully primal. Epic has introduced new dynamics like tamable animals, crafting systems, and even flying chickens.

Fortnite Season 6 has been a rollercoaster ride so far with constant leaks and rumors, and fans have begun noticing similarities between Breath of the Wild and Fortnite. Twitter users recently pointed out the similarities after the new season went live.

*When fortnite celebrates Zelda's 35th better than nintendo does* — MojitoMD (@MojitoMd) March 16, 2021

The Legend of Fortnite Breath of the wild — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) March 16, 2021

While the possibilities of a collaboration are slim despite Epic Games having collaborated with other franchises; many elements and designs in Fortnite Season 6 resemble those from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

After Reddit user u/Dennidavidson posted side-by-side similarities to both the games, the Fortnite Reddit community couldn't help but wonder if Fortnite Season 6 took inspiration from the much-loved game.

not even kidding fortnite copied the legend of zelda breath of the wild 😂 — owen (@owendzns) March 17, 2021

Could Fortnite Season 6 actually be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

While no official statement from Epic Games suggests that inspiration was taken from Breath of the Wild, it's hard to miss the uncanny resemblance to so many things in-game.

Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/SkCK34O43w — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 19, 2021

From chickens that can help a player glide to the introduction of wolves, bows, arrows, and similarities in the landscape itself; it's obvious that Fortnite took inspiration from the critically acclaimed title. Fans have since been asking questions about a possible collaboration.

now all we need is the Link collab 🥺🤲 — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 19, 2021

The compilation of the images was done by none other than DenniConcepts, the artist behind a popular skin in Fortnite called Snowbell. Apparently, his second design concept, Isabelle, is based on the "Academy Calamity" concept artwork.

However, Epic Games is yet to announce when the skin will be available for purchase via the in-game item shop.

The Isabelle Outfit Will *Most Likely* Release tonight! via @TweaBR pic.twitter.com/WrmGciDeaI — Zero - Your Fortnite News/Leaks Source! (@FortniteNewsPOG) March 18, 2021

Despite the fan theories, in a recent interview, Donald Mustard, Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, revealed this about Fortnite Season 6:

"The world of Fortnite is the main character. I will give that an arc, I will give that a journey, and if we do it right, what would happen? Would you become invested in that character. That's why when stuff happened, like a comet came, I wanted it to affect the character. It's going to leave a permanent mark. The comet's going to leave a huge hole."

Based on his words, it's plain to see that Fortnite is just following the storyline of Zero Point and is changing the map according to events that are taking place in the cinematic trailers and teasers.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Players are unlikely to be getting Link or Zelda as a skin or even as an NPC in Fortnite Season 6. Both games are works of art in their own right. Perhaps, one day in the future, fans will finally get a crossover.