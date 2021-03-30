Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Fortnite 16.10 update: From Junk Gun to exotics, everything new in the first update of  Season 6

Fortnite 16.10 Update adds Junk Gun to the game
Fortnite 16.10 Update adds Junk Gun to the game
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 20 min ago
Feature

Fortnite 16.10 update is here, downtime has ended, and servers are now online. It's time for players to lobby up and hot drop into the game to find those raptors.

Players must be careful, as the raptors are aggressive and can outrun them easily and do very high damage.

The current update size for the PC is 15gb+ and may vary from player to player.

Fortnite 16.10 update: Everything new in the first update of the season

In addition to the highly anticipated Raptors, the Fortnite 16.10 update has added a lot of new items to the game, from cosmetics to weapons and even new NPCs.

Junk Gun

When the Junk Gun was leaked earlier, most players laughed it off as a joke, but the weapon is indeed real. It looks bizarre but should be fun to use in-game.

Advertisement

According to resident leaker FortTory, players will be able to vacuum environmental elements to refill ammo. However, there's been no word on whether the gun can refill its ammo from structures and player/opponent builds.

Resident leaker HYPEX thinks that the Junk Gun is still not in the game as of now. However, another Fortnite leaker did manage to find it as floor loot.

Advertisement

New NPCs

According to Twitter user HYPEX, new NPCs will be coming to the game. While it's unclear as to what their role will be, two of the NPCs, Galactico and Derby Dominator, are in some way connected to football.

This wouldn't come as a surprise since Neymar Jr.'s skin was teased before Fortnite Season 6.

According to Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX, Webster should be located east of The Spire, and the player may be able to fight him as well.

Advertisement

New exotic weapons

According to the leaks, the Junk Gun and Unstable Bow are exotic weapons and will more than likely be available from NPCs in-game. No further details are available.

The bow doesn't seem to have been added in-game along with the Fortnite 16.10 update; however, resident leaker iFireMonkey stated that the Unstable Bow will be sold by Rebirth Raven in the future.

Anime bundle

Advertisement

Along with the new Fortnite 16.10 update, a new anime-themed skin pack has also been showcased.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges: Full list of quests; more than 300,000 XP to be earned

Published 30 Mar 2021, 16:43 IST
comments icon
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates & Patch Notes Fortnite Season 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी