Fortnite 16.10 update: From Junk Gun to exotics, everything new in the first update of  Season 6

Fortnite 16.10 update is here, downtime has ended, and servers are now online. It's time for players to lobby up and hot drop into the game to find those raptors.

Players must be careful, as the raptors are aggressive and can outrun them easily and do very high damage.

Raptor Gameplay! pic.twitter.com/7jib7UqB5t — STORMSCAR - Fortnite News & Leaks (@LeaksStormscar) March 30, 2021

The current update size for the PC is 15gb+ and may vary from player to player.

Servers are up! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

Fortnite 16.10 update: Everything new in the first update of the season

In addition to the highly anticipated Raptors, the Fortnite 16.10 update has added a lot of new items to the game, from cosmetics to weapons and even new NPCs.

Junk Gun

When the Junk Gun was leaked earlier, most players laughed it off as a joke, but the weapon is indeed real. It looks bizarre but should be fun to use in-game.

junk rift weapon stats pic.twitter.com/zlGiXeGQGQ — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) March 30, 2021

According to resident leaker FortTory, players will be able to vacuum environmental elements to refill ammo. However, there's been no word on whether the gun can refill its ammo from structures and player/opponent builds.

Information about the (Junk Gun?):



"Hold <keybind>Target</> to vacuum environmental elements and refill your ammo!"



"Harvest objects for ammo, then spit out densely packed projectiles of junk. Watch out for the shrapnel!" — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 30, 2021

Resident leaker HYPEX thinks that the Junk Gun is still not in the game as of now. However, another Fortnite leaker did manage to find it as floor loot.

That's disappointing — walter white (@Callum85827471) March 30, 2021

New NPCs

According to Twitter user HYPEX, new NPCs will be coming to the game. While it's unclear as to what their role will be, two of the NPCs, Galactico and Derby Dominator, are in some way connected to football.

This wouldn't come as a surprise since Neymar Jr.'s skin was teased before Fortnite Season 6.

According to Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX, Webster should be located east of The Spire, and the player may be able to fight him as well.

generated a map with where *should* the new Npcs spawn



The soccer skins are set to spawn in Lazy pic.twitter.com/fsF4ipLbgG — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) March 30, 2021

New exotic weapons

According to the leaks, the Junk Gun and Unstable Bow are exotic weapons and will more than likely be available from NPCs in-game. No further details are available.

The Junk Gun sees to be an exotic weapon!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/9JoTDOBYe2 — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) March 30, 2021

The upcoming Unstable Bow will be an Exotic! (will post audio later) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

The bow doesn't seem to have been added in-game along with the Fortnite 16.10 update; however, resident leaker iFireMonkey stated that the Unstable Bow will be sold by Rebirth Raven in the future.

The Unstable Bow that Rebirth Raven will sell in a future update will have a "Glitch" effect pic.twitter.com/J0CcXfhZkG — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

Anime bundle

Along with the new Fortnite 16.10 update, a new anime-themed skin pack has also been showcased.

also fun fact

this bundle is actually codenamed "AnimeBundle"

and their set is codenamed " WakeUp " pic.twitter.com/YI1Wx3nOtm — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) March 30, 2021