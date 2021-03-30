What are uncommon quests in Fortnite and how to complete them?

There are a bunch of uncommon quests in Fortnite Season 6 that allow players to earn 12,500 XP by completing each of them.

However, these uncommon quests in Fortnite are not all revealed at once. Players can only see a specific uncommon quest in Fortnite when they are close to achieving it. Apart from that, there is no specific method of finding out all the uncommon quests available in Fortnite.

Uncommon quests in Fortnite can be hidden in every aspect of the game. From dealing damage from above to eliminating enemies with an explosion, there are various tasks that players can focus on to inch closer to completing that specific uncommon quest.

Completing each of these uncommon quests in Fortnite will reward players with 12,500 XP for their Battle Pass progression.

Here's a detailed rundown of everything players need to know about uncommon quests in Fortnite.

What are uncommon quests in Fortnite?

Uncommon quests in Fortnite can also be termed as mystery quests. This is because uncommon quests do not reveal themselves to a player until and unless they are close to completing that specific quest.

Actually today I finished that challenge so it’s exactly 200 rare quests and 200+ uncommon quests — default boii (@default_jonesey) March 23, 2021

This mechanic makes it extremely difficult for players to determine what actions they need to perform in order to complete a specific uncommon quest in Fortnite.

However, this mechanic is also extremely efficient in providing additional incentives for players in the form of extra XP for their Battle Pass progression.

Some examples of uncommon quests in Fortnite which reward 12,500 XP are:

Search 50 Ammo Boxes

Deal 250 damage to a vehicle with a players sitting inside

Get 75 eliminations using an explosive

Travel 75,000 units on foot

Deal 25,000 damage from above

Considering how basic and simple most of these uncommon quests are in Fortnite, players can easily earn massive chunks of XP by playing the battle royale game.

so far 47 uncommon and 152 rare quests completed on fortnite, 2.9M exp from those alone 168K from 7 epic quests, almost level 45 — Zagrim The Tater (@Zagrim13) March 23, 2021

Since there are almost 50 uncommon quests in Fortnite that players can complete, players can easily earn more than 500,000 XP by simply playing the game and exploring all the aspects that it has to offer.

Having said that, there are a lot of viable options by which players can earn XP to progress their Season 6 Battle Pass in Fortnite and claim all the rewards that are available to players.