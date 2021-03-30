Fortnite Spire Challenge: Where to find the Thief, play the Last Log & return to Raz - All locations

The Fortnite 16.10 update was just released, and along with the update, the game saw a new wave of challenges. As part of the new spire challenges, players were tasked with finding the thief and playing the last log.

These Fortnite Spire Challenges may have a lot of steps involved but then again, they aren't located too far from each other so they're doable. However, since the Fortnite Spire Challenges have just been made available, it's difficult to complete them in one shot because of two factors.

The first one being the location where these Fortnite Spire Challenges are located are hot drops, and secondly almost everyone is rushing to complete these Fortnite Spire Challenges at this point in time, so the challenge locations could be crawling with players.

How to complete the Fortnite Spire Challenges

As mentioned before, the challenges are fairly easy to complete, provided players have collected the three golden artifacts from the Spire already. Players need to head back to Tarana at Bony Burbs and engage in dialogue with her in Fortnite Season 6.

Once the players have engaged in dialogue with her, she mentions something about a thief who's been stealing her equipment. To complete this part of the mission, players will then need to head over to Colossal Crops to interact with Raz. It is then revealed to players that Raz was the actual thief. He then sends players on another mission, to collect the Last Log as part of the Fortnite Spire Challenges. The log is located within the Colossal Crops itself.

Players need to head down from the central structure where Raz is in Fortnite Season 6 and then head to the wall on the right side of the very structure. The log can be found there. Once players have completed listening to the audio log, they need to head back to Raz and interact with him once again. This will lead to the completion of the Fortnite Spire Challenge.

It's interesting to see that Epic Games includes such story driven challenges as part of the Fortnite Spire Challenges in the game. Hopefully, the way it's building up, the story gets interesting from here onwards.

