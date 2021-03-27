Fortnite Season 6 could see the gradual return of the old map

Fortnite Season 6 saw a few changes to the map. The desert in the middle is gone, and there's an orangish hue at the center of the arena. It seems as if it's autumn in the new season.

However, there were a few indications in the Fortnite Season 6 live event that the old map might return during the current season. If not the entirety of the old arena, some points may come back.

Is there a possibility for significant map changes in Fortnite Season 6?

In the live event, players spotted a POI that looked like Happy Hamlet. It was a POI seen back in Chapter 1 Season 7 in Fortnite as a replacement for Flush Factory.

Although vaulted, the community has been speculating about this POIs return since it was featured in the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!)

Recent leaks also indicate that dinosaurs and meteors will be coming to the game soon. The former will probably be in the game after the Fortnite 16.10 update, but no one knows when the meteors will arrive.

Mysterious unreleased rock/comet/meteor thing, i have no idea what its gonna be but its codenamed "boulder" and it has rolling physics, a "wake" effect and these stats & sounds.. And it's 1.5x times the height of the player btw!



And it's 1.5x times the height of the player btw! pic.twitter.com/fAYyDPpUrq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

With both dinosaurs and meteors present in the game, Epic Games can give loopers a history lesson with an extinction-themed event in Fortnite Season 6.

There was also speculation that there would be random meteor showers in-game. This could lead to damage on the island, culminating in the current Fortnite map's metamorphosis into the old one.

Will the old map return in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Happy Hamlet could be returning? See in top and bottom right of images.

Keeping in mind that the old map was destroyed after the black hole event in Season X, it's improbable that the map would return in Fortnite Season 6 or the subsequent seasons.

This is unless The Seven interfere in some way, causing the old map to return.

There's still a chance that some of the old points of interest from the old map will make it to the new one in Fortnite Season 6. The game saw a few new POIs in the new season, and with the map still transforming, it just might pave the way for the old POIs to return.

This entire debate about the old map returning will rage on until another new map comes around or the game ceases to exist. For now, anything about the old map returning is nothing but speculation.