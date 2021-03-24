Fortnite Season 6 leak suggest Raptors will arrive with the v16.10 update

Since the appearance of animals in Fortnite Season 6, recent leaks now point to the arrival of the Raptors on the island.

The raptor eggs are now starting to break and open!



Image via: @nightfox1581 pic.twitter.com/iCWzSk0Rn0 — Boat - Fortnite Dataminer (@Boat_Leaks) March 23, 2021

So far, players have witnessed four types of animals in Fortnite Season 6, with most of them being huntable for crafting resources. Additionally, the larger animals of the four, boars and wolves, can also be tamed in-game.

Considering the news about the Raptors in Fortnite Season 6, it remains a major mystery whether these animals will be huntable or tamable. Nevertheless, if the leaks turn out to be true, the entire community is in for a massive treat.

Here's all the Raptor eggs stages, stage 2 appeared yesterday.. We COULD see them in 16.10! pic.twitter.com/QmJuuYmR0C — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 24, 2021

Given that Fortnite Season 6 is based on a primordial era-theme, dinosaurs and Raptors' appearance won't be a surprise to most. However, Epic Games has yet to confirm the appearance of the Raptors on the island.

Raptors in Fortnite Season 6

Apart from the presence of various Dinosaur-themed references throughout the Primal Era of Fortnite Season 6, fans can also find various Raptor eggs lying across the map. These eggs have started slowly developing as the season continues, signaling a probable introduction of dinosaurs into the game.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!) pic.twitter.com/TYOQgjMihr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

As pointed out by various content creators and data miners, the Raptor eggs' shells have started cracking along with the presence of an audible heartbeat.

Additionally, multiple data miners have confirmed that these eggs will go through various development stages before hatching.

Examining the leaks that have surfaced so far, it seems certain that Raptors will be the next type of animal introduced in Fortnite Season 6.

These animals will fit perfectly with the visual surroundings of Fortnite given the overall primordial era-theme of the current season.

The eggs found on the #Fortnite map will go through different phases, which will be:



- Standard (They are currently in this phase)

- cracked

- More Cracked

- Nest



These eggs must be related to the Raptors, the next fauna to arrive in the game. pic.twitter.com/RfIdNTUzlf — S4X 🍁 • Fortnite Leaks & Info (@S4xFNLeaks) March 20, 2021

However, the game-mechanic of these animals remains a mystery. Considering that Raptors are much larger than the other animals present in the game and much more lethal, it remains to be seen what kind of interactions Epic Games has planned between players and these upcoming animals.

Fortnite Season 6 has witnessed a plethora of new content being introduced into the game. Ranging from the Zero Point being sealed off to introducing new game mechanics such as crafting and animals, the current season has been an absolute joyride for the community.