Fortnite Season 6 Gravity Glitch: Player discovers a game-breaking glitch that allows high jumps

A new gravity glitch in Fortnite Season 6 has been discovered that allows players to jump higher with reduced gravity using chickens.

i just did a glitch on fortnite with chicken where u got jump gravity but without chicken ?? — _/˭ Nyxma (@Nyxmazr) March 17, 2021

The introduction of chickens in Fortnite Season 6 also introduced a new in-game mechanic. Players experience a reduced gravitational pull when jumping while holding a chicken. This glitch has further resulted in players making rapid rotations using the reduced-gravity feature in Fortnite Season 6.

However, a glitch can be triggered by using the same chicken, as seen in Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King's video. Triggering this glitch will result in players obtaining the reduced-gravity effect for the duration of the match.

Considering its utility, a glitch like this could be absolutely game-breaking in certain scenarios. Having said that, it is expected that Epic Games will soon patch the glitch in Fortnite.

Gravity glitch in Fortnite Season 6

Glitch King's video shows that it is fairly simple to trigger this gravity glitch in Fortnite Season 6. To do so, players first need to build a 45-degree ramp next to a wall. It is advised to do this in a region where chickens can be easily found.

how did u go so high — ؜ (@Jacobywyd) March 21, 2021

Once the ramp has been built, find and grab a chicken from the wild. Following this, enter the region below the ramp with the chicken equipped in hand. Inside the tiny space below the ramp, try and jump while holding the chicken.

Repeatedly jumping in the cramped up space will result in the chicken disappearing while also getting unequipped by the player. However, the effects of reduced-gravity gained by holding a chicken remain with the player even after the chicken disappears.

Successfully triggering this glitch in Fortnite Season 6 provides the player with an extremely overpowered ability. Being able to shoot at enemies with weapons while continuously under the effect of reduced-gravity can be game-breaking. It can result in outrageous outcomes during in-game combat and duels.

Additionally, this glitch also grants invincibility against damage taken after falling from high altitudes. Epic Games should remove this glitch at the earliest to ensure a fair experience for everyone considering its impact on the overall gameplay of Fortnite.