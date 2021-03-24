How to play Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite creative: Map code, free rewards, and other details

After introducing Lara Croft in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, fans can now indulge in the Mystery at Croft Manor experience in Fortnite Creative.

Lara Croft has landed in the @FNCreate Welcome Hub!



Built by @fn_alliance, explore and play the Mystery in Croft Manor to uncover the secret and unlock an exclusive reward.



Get all the mission details here: https://t.co/RUBJPmSIhd pic.twitter.com/oN3okS3bBo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 23, 2021

As the name suggests, this game mode in Fortnite Creative requires players to solve a mystery at the Croft Manor.

According to the official release by Epic Games, the Croft family's trusted butler, Winston, has informed Lara Croft about strange lights and effects emerging from within the Croft Manor.

Finally got around to play the Tomb Raider map made by @fn_alliance, absolutely blown away. This was amazingly well done! Good stuff guys! pic.twitter.com/cFei7ykjIf — I Talk Season 6 (@ThisIsITalk) March 24, 2021

Players will need to explore the deepest corners of the manor with their squads to discover all its mysteries and secrets. Alliance Studios have developed this game mode on Fortnite Creative, and needless to say, the developers have done exceptionally well with the gameplay and in-game map design.

Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite Creative

To play the Mystery at Croft Manor, players will need to enter Fortnite Creative and check the featured games list. This specific game mode will be available as a featured game until March 30th.

Additionally, they can also access the game mode from the "Mystery in Croft Manor" playlist tile available in-game.

Gamers players can enjoy this specific game mode even after it is removed from the list of featured games by simply entering the game mode-specific code for Mystery at Croft Manor: 0116-9392-3142.

Have you figured out how to unlock all the secret achievement doors?! Who can send us proof first? #tr5 #tombraider #fortnite #EasterEgg https://t.co/o3jLqA1PSp — Alliance (@fn_alliance) March 23, 2021

Discovering the mysteries hidden inside the Craft Manor will reward players with a secret redemption code useable to unlock the special Lara Croft-themed Heir to Croft Manor in-game spray for Fortnite.

Heir to Croft Manor in-game spray (Image via Square Enix and Epic Games)

Nevertheless, players must note that any redemption code earned from this game mode will remain valid only until March 31st. This further means that players will need to complete this game mode before March 30th to get the special in-game spray from Fortnite Creative.

They are advised to complete the Mystery at Croft Manor game mode as early as they can. Considering that there are quite a few puzzles and mysteries that players will need to uncover, the entire experience can be a bit lengthy for some.

Fortnite Season 6 has been a continuous flow of new content for all fans, and the addition of a Lara Croft-themed game mode in Fortnite Creative is simply the icing on the top.