Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests random "meteor showers" may soon happen on the island

Fortnite Season 6 is off to an interesting start, and the way it is progressing, it's evident that the new season has a lot to offer in terms of storyline and content.

Recent leaks suggest that meteors may come to the island in Fortnite Season 6. With the kind of stats released alongside these meteors, random meteor showers can be expected in-game after they have made their debut in the new season.

Meteor showers in Fortnite Season 6: Myth or reality?

Mysterious unreleased rock/comet/meteor thing, i have no idea what its gonna be but its codenamed "boulder" and it has rolling physics, a "wake" effect and these stats & sounds..



And it's 1.5x times the height of the player btw! pic.twitter.com/fAYyDPpUrq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

Popular data miner Hypex recently tweeted details of this unidentified rock/meteor-like object. It's been codenamed "boulder" and could very well be a meteor.

Hmm meteor probably has something to with DINOSAURS 🦖 — Radd (@Din0Radd) March 18, 2021

He also released the damage it would cause to players and buildings, indicating that it would be some projectile. He also noted that this thing, whatever it is, is 1.5x the player's size in Fortnite Season 6.

This indicates that gamers won't be able to run around with it.

OMG IS THIS GOING TO RANDOMLY STARTS FALLING DURING MATCHES — Teaina (@ShineBoldTina) March 18, 2021

There's a stat for this object termed player launch speed, indicating that it would have some knockback effect on players.

It's also got some sort of smash damage, which indicates that it's more of an Area of Effect damage.

BRINGING THE PRIMAL AGE ALSO IS BRINGING THE EXTINCTION OF THE DINOSAURS OH N O — Rolls #TeamGodzilla (@tubbyrolls) March 18, 2021

With all these statistics in mind, it can be assumed that this object is a meteor, and since it's got the smash damage attribute, random meteor showers could be expected in Fortnite Season 6.

We could possibly see Raptors getting added in the future als wildlife.



"A wild Raptor eliminated {PlayerName}"

"A wild Raptor knocked out {PlayerName}"



There is also an Egg in the files related to wildlife 👀 pic.twitter.com/6Nnj1jqbAx — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

Funnily enough, the new season will probably see dinosaurs.

Fans on Twitter were elated to know that dinosaurs and the object that caused their extinction would be present in the same season.

The community was quick to trace their footsteps back to the loading screen, which came out sometime towards the end of Season 5.

It showed players with their gliders in hand while fire rained from the sky. This could have been Epic Games' way of foreshadowing meteor showers in Fortnite Season 6.

So we are getting dinos, remember what happened to dinos irl ? Yep — Shadow (@_Shadow_fnbr) March 18, 2021

If these objects are indeed meteors, they won't be added before dinosaurs come to the game. There's also a chance that these might be added towards the tail end of Fortnite Season 6, and could be potentially used in the season finale, if one happens, that is.