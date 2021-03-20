How does the lore look after the Fortnite Season 6 live event

The Fortnite Season 6 live event is nothing short of spectacular. It aptly made up for the lack of an end-of-season event in season 5. It was all quite unexpected. This is a trend that Epic Games may follow in the upcoming seasons of Fortnite as well.

The Fortnite Season 6 Live event showed how Jonesy planned to stand up against the Imagined Order for not responding to him and not doing anything about the unstable Zero Point.

Donald Mustard Has Said Agent Jones is "Unleashed!! 👀#Fortnite https://t.co/IjMUG3PPSX — ResiLience ✨Fortnite Leaks and News✨ (@ResiLienceFN) March 14, 2021

He bypassed the Imagined Order and got in touch with The Seven, a.k.a. The Foundation leader. Together, the two are attempting to save reality from breaking down.

How do Jonesy and The Foundation plan on saving reality after the Fortnite Season 6 Live event?

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

The Foundation has managed to seal himself inside the Zero Point, stabilizing it for now. But that means The Foundation and Agent Jonesy are stuck within the loop.

In the #fortnite voice files for the foundation is called DJ and the rock is called DJ sometimes (Dwayne Johnson).The tattoo on his chest almost also looks like the mysterious circle on the foundations chest. Could the rock be the foundation? pic.twitter.com/qCrZjGteYr — PhoeniX Fortnite LEAKS (@x3DuanH) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

The Fortnite Season 6 Live event raised a few pertinent questions. Agent Jonesy talks about Geno and the sisters. Who are these three individuals, and why are their identities being hidden? They are definitely not part of The Seven.

@SypherPK I wonder whose Geño and the sisters of the story in Fortnite? — ♈️ IV.XVII🪶 (@Zanddrexe) March 18, 2021

If the opposite was true, Agent Jonesy could have reached out to Geno and the sisters during the Fortnite Season 6 live event instead of calling The Foundation to the island.

Advertisement

There could be two possible answers. Geno and the sisters are probably the ones behind everything that's been going wrong on the island, or they could be the only ones to help normalize the Zero Point.

Maybe. Who knows? I truly feel as though Genō has the most important role in the Fortnite lore; the way they introduced her, the way Jones emphasised the importance of finding her. Perhaps she is the Goddess of the entire multiverse? — Littledude21 (@littledude_21) March 20, 2021

There is no official word about these three individuals' identities, but Epic Games may disclose the answer sooner or later.

Rewatching the Zero Crisis Finale in Fortnite. Came upon this snippet and was very amazed. Maybe Geno and her sisters causing the Zero Point implosion? (Look in the bottom right, three people raising their arms). #Fortnite #FortniteTheory @fortnitegame pic.twitter.com/nH1WCT5AYv — Valerie (@Hey_ValerieRose) March 19, 2021

In the Fortnite Season 6 Live event, Agent Jonesy defected from the Imagined Order by smashing his earpiece because he didn't want to take orders from them anymore. There's a possibility that the Imagined Order will do something to hinder any progress that The Foundation and Agent Jonesy are likely to make.

Advertisement

I believe Fortnite’s next season is gonna be about people escaping the loop and going full rebel style — Mehmet Croft♦️CEO of Limits♦️ (@MehmetCroft) March 10, 2021

@DonaldMustard himself replied to fortnite's teaser and said this " Agent Jonesy Unleased". So maybe agent jones is gonna steal info about the 7 and ask help from the 7 or just help the7 break the loop which doesnt make much sense pic.twitter.com/P4M65HYWQS — Rahan- Fortnite Leaks & News (@light_spectro) March 14, 2021

Finally, the Fortnite Season 6 Live event also hinted that the season's central theme might revolve around characters escaping the loop.

- Possible Season 6 POI Leak? -



In the description of the 5th Batman/Fortnite comic (Release: June 15), Batman and other characters explore an "underground complex of the island" to escape the loop.



Underground POIs in Season 6?



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for the information!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

Given that Agent Jonesy and The Foundation are stuck in it, they'll do anything in their power to escape the loop. So there's a possibility that others may follow suit. The Batman Zero Point comics also hint at the same possibility.