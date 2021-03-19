Fortnite Season 6 launched this week and it features new weapons, skins, and plot developments for players to enjoy.

Whether players join a battle royale to explore or take the #1 spot, one thing that many have in common is the never-ending hunt for XP and rewards.

Top 5 hidden rewards players can unlock in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Fortnite Season 6 skins

New character skins have been added that fit well with the main "Primal" theme of Fortnite Season 6.

Some dataminers have found code for skins that have yet to be released relating to The Foundation and a golden Lara Croft. However, a new skin that is readily available for loopers is the variant for Kitbash known as Catbash.

Here is Kitbash's "Catbash" variant that was added in v16.00 pic.twitter.com/7ItMaDJNJJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 18, 2021

This robotic take on the beloved muscular, cat-like character is now available to players who already have Kitbash in their lockers. Should Kitbash be appearing in the item shop soon, this variant will likely come with it.

#4 - Fortnite Joy-Cons bundle

Many players may have spotted the new Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons that were announced the day before Fortnite Season 6 went live.

However, some loopers may have missed out on the loot that comes exclusively in this bundle, releasing June 4th of 2021.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics.



And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

These Joy-Cons featuring the signature Fortnite blue and a tribute to Peely also provide this Season's players with the Squad Sale Glider and the Electri-claw Pickaxe. Lastly, loopers will also get 500 V-Bucks with the bundle.

#3 - Plasma Carrot Pickaxe

Fortnite Season 6 players have likely seen rumors regarding the Plasma Carrot Pickaxe over the last year. However, it seems it is finally time for this new pickaxe to be released.

The Plasma Carrot pickaxe which has been in the files since Chapter 1 Season 8, description has been updated to say "Introduced in Chapter 2, Season 6."



Expect to see it, and the Gemini cosmetics in the item shop soon! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/D9zu14IQGS — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Players will likely have the opportunity to unlock this weapon during a currently-hidden Spring event, though it is not available just yet.

#2 - Fortnite Season 6 umbrella

Each Fortnite Season brings with it a themed umbrella that players can unlock by achieving a #1 Victory Royale. This season's umbrella, the Foundational Brella, is clearly related to the newly introduced member of The Seven, The Foundation.

won my first game of chapter 2 season 6 and got the new umbrella #fortniteseason6 #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/yMjq8ep7NR — RJE8 is loving for season 6 (@MiiRj) March 16, 2021

While getting a #1 Victory Royale on a solo mission may seem difficult, Fortnite Season 6 players can also unlock this umbrella with the help of teammates in the Duos mode too.

#1 - 12,500 XP for pickaxing furtniture

Perhaps the easiest hidden reward to unlock within Fortnite Season 6 is the XP provided to players simply by breaking furniture with their pickaxe.

Loopers can earn a significant amount of XP by destroying beds, sofas, and chairs. Dropping into locations like Holly Hedges, which provides multiple houses and plenty of furniture, will allow players to achieve this hidden challenge while searching for weapons at the beginning of a game.

Whether players are looking to move through the battle pass quickly or simply aiminig to achieve a #1 Victory Royale, there are plenty of visible and hidden rewards along the way.