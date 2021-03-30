Fortnite 16.10 update patch notes: 3 new anime skins, new NPCs, exotic weapons, and more

The Fortnite 16.10 update is finally here. Although fans desperately want to see the official patch notes, that hasn't returned in the new season.

However, Epic Games released a series of tweets on its Fortnite Status Twitter handle that could be considered the latest update's patch notes. Here's what's new in Season 6 after the 16.10 update.

Fortnite 16.10 update patch notes

#1 - Raptors

The raptors have finally made it to the island. The arrival of these predators has been speculated upon for a while now.

The eggs have finally hatched, and the raptors are on the island. However, it's still not known if these predators are tameable or rideable.

#2 - New cosmetics

Advertisement

Like every other numbered update, the Fortnite 16.10 update brings in a plethora of new cosmetics.

Based on the information available till now, a lot of cosmetics have question marks as placeholders. Information about these items will be available at a later date in all probability.

New Variants + Level Rewards pic.twitter.com/8xPC1bsNMD — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

The Fortnite 16.10 update also brings in new skin variants for Battle Pass characters. A plethora of new backblings have been added as well.

Advertisement

#3 - New skins

The Fortnite 16.10 update comes with a new anime-themed skin pack. Lexa and Orin were the two anime characters introduced in the previous season.

Fortnite Season 6 continues to see an influx of anime-themed characters by introducing the Cyber Infiltration pack and the Infiltration Tools pack.

Other than the anime-themed pack, a few bundles come along with the Fortnite 16.10 update.

Advertisement

The Sun Soldiers Bundle, the Hush Bundle, the Stormlight Bundle, and the Bunny Bundle will feature exclusive skins, backblings, and pickaxes.

#4 - Upcoming NPCs

The Fortnite 16.10 update will bring new NPCs to the island during Fortnite Season 6. Current reports suggest that two of these NPCs will be football-themed, meaning the sport may have something to do with the storyline this season.

#5 New weapons

As promised, the Fortnite 16.10 update saw the addition of the new Junk Gun. This weapon doesn't use bullets for ammo, instead using materials.

It'll be interesting to see how it fares in battle in Fortnite Season 6.

Advertisement

The upcoming Unstable Bow will be an Exotic! (will post audio later) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 30, 2021

There's also an upcoming unstable bow which is said to be exotic. Epic had mentioned this bow in its press release a few days back, and it'll be added to the game soon enough.

#6 - New loading screen and music pack

FNCS Loading Screen Reward for Season 6 pic.twitter.com/WxnsoCtonM — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2021

The Fortnite 16.10 update features a new loading screen. From the looks of it, the graphic might be a tribute to Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish and Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson.

The new update also sees the inclusion of a new music pack.