Top 5 cringe-worthy skins in Fortnite

Some skins in Fortnite are amazing and on point, but others are just downright cringe-worthy.

Some other skins out there that are extremely popular and well known throughout the Fortnite community. Others have just gone out and bothered players by their strange looks and design.

Of course, there’s a whole list of skins that would make the average player cringe, but these are the five worst contenders in Fortnite.

Top 5 Cringe-worthy Fortnite Skins

#5 – Doggo

(Image via Epic Games)

Released: May 26th, 2019

Last Seen: February 18th, 2021

Though the skin was somewhat popular, Doggo is the first contender on this list. Its form is extremely off-putting compared to all other skins. It’s unclear as to exactly what Epic Games was going for with this skin, aside from creeping people out. At 1,500 V-Bucks, it’s a pretty pricey yet cringeworthy skin.

#4 – Lil Whip

(Image via Epic Games)

Released: February 17th, 2019

Last Seen: December 17th, 2020

Lil Whip's face is the most disturbing aspect of this skin, as it only has three large teeth and a colored tongue. Plus, it has no real eyes and is always smiling. Lil Whip is nowhere near worth the price of 1,500 V-Bucks. Hopefully, Fortnite doesn't bring anything similar back this season.

#3 – Bendie

(Image via Epic Games)

Released: March 2nd, 2019

Last Seen: December 11th, 2019

Bendie is all sorts of wrong. The face, along with its body formation, makes for an unlikeable skin. It’s as if Fortnite wanted a wacky inflatable man style, but missed the mark. The skin is also very childlike, and at 1,200 V-Bucks, it's simply not worth it.

#2 – Candyman

(Image via Epic Games)

Released: February 14th, 2020

Last Seen: February 16th, 2021

Similar to some of the others, Candyman’s face is the worst part. The cringe factor on this skin is beyond high, especially with a body made of heart-shaped boxes. It's surprising that it was back in the item shop again recently for 1,500 V-Bucks.

#1 – Sterling Silver

(Image via Epic Games)

Released: May 2nd, 2019

Last Seen: December 24th, 2020

This is the skin that reminds everyone of the one person in school who tried to become a rapper but couldn't sing. The hairstyle alone should be enough to keep people at a safe distance. It’s sad that someone out there probably got this for Christmas the last time it was in the item shop. For 1,500 V-Bucks it’s definitely not worth the price.

